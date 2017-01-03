News By Tag
Oakdale Heating and Air Conditioning Company Gets a New Website
Prescription Heating & Cooling hires WebDrafter.com for an updated online look
Prescription Heating & Cooling has been an online marketing client with WebDrafter.com for several years. So, when the business decided to update their site, WebDrafter was the natural choice. WebDrafter was excited to take on the project and give the site a new look.
Having an updated website that is both visually appealing and informative is very important in this digital age. It's difficult for businesses to compete online without an effective website. Even for smaller, local businesses, a website is necessary to gain new clients and communicate with current customers.
After several weeks of work to design the new site, implement new copy and move all the current information and content over, the new site is now live. It has a much more modern look and feel with updated photos and clearer navigation. The new site can be viewed at http://www.prescriptionheatingandcooling.com/
Since Prescription Heating & Cooling actively markets their website, it's important that potential customers aren't disappointed after clicking on a search result to view the site. It's one thing to get them there and another to get them to stay and find the information they need, and ultimately schedule service.
Having a good website makes it easier to promote the business online. WebDrafter.com makes sure the site is optimized for search engines and has the content and information necessary to help the site rank well. By having a fresh site that will draw visitors in, their online marketing efforts will only get better.
Prescription Heating & Cooling is proud to serve Oakdale and the surrounding areas with heating and air conditioning repair and installation. Its team of professional HVAC technicians can service and repair all brands of heating and cooling units, and they install new Luxaire heating and cooling systems. They provide 24/7 emergency service and help maintain HVAC equipment for a longer life and more energy efficiency.
WebDrafter.com is an online marketing company that specializes in website design, graphic design, search engine optimization and search engine marketing. WebDrafter.com has been serving clients nationwide for more than 15 years. They have worked with clients in various industries from home improvement to ecommerce stores. For more information on their web design and online marketing services, visit http://www.webdrafter.com/
