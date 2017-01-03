 
Industry Veteran Launches Security Advisory Firm

New company formed to augment business executives, information security teams and programs.
 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A strategic information security advisory firm announces its launch of operations. InfoSec Advisory is led by James M. Myers, a business risk management and information systems security veteran. The company is focused on delivering effective and efficient information security services to private and public companies. Supported services are:

CISO Services - Our team offers Full time, Interim, and Virtual (dedicated) trusted advisors at the CISO role.

Board Security Advisory - Our team offers cybersecurity advisory to full Board of Directors, Director's, Executive Directors, Chairman, and Vice Chairman of Boards.

InfoSec advisors are individuals who believe that security transcends technology. Information security is a business issue and not solely a technology "thing" that's managed by the Information Technology (IT) department. We seek to understand your business needs first, so your information security investment provides the greatest value. The InfoSec Advisory team works diligently to effectively and efficiently secure our client's business. We do this through current and advanced business risk management and risk mitigation techniques. We have great disdain for black hats, hackers, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT's), state supported actors, or anyone desiring to monetize stolen digital intellectual property. The overall security of your business enterprise is our top priority.

We bring to the table security, leadership, and management expertise. We value our vendor agnostic approach and focus all our energy and time on your information security needs. We believe that information transparency across organizational and functional boundaries builds a highly effective security posture. We are committed to giving you the truth about the security posture of your business and how to optimally manage your inherent and residual risk.

https://www.infosecadvisory.com

info@infosecadvisory.com
***@infosecadvisory.com
