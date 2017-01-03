Brighton Author Ron Penczak receives featured articles

Ron Penczak, Author of "Of Mixed Blood" receives featured articles in the Windham Independent News and Eagle Tribune newspapers

Of Mixed Blood

-- Brighton author Ron Penczak, author ofreceives excellent reviews in featured articles in the Windham Independent News and Eagle Tribune newspapers. To read the full articles:http://www.windham-independent-news (http://windham-nh.com/biz/windham-independent-news)http://www.eagletribune.com/is available in print and eBook from retail bookstores nationwide, and numerous online book retailers including Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. It is also available worldwide through the Expresso Book Machine network. It is distributed by Ingram, the world's largest book distributor.Synopsis: Mike Temple is a top executive in the defense industry. He is happily married and respected by his peers and the politicians he has worked with on his company's behalf. On the day he is asked to join Jimmy Carter's administration as the secretary of defense, Mike receives a mysterious letter from Korea where his defense industry career began. The letter begins with "Dear American Father"……and what Mike learns from the letter changes his life forever.In her letter, Victoria, Mike's Amerasian daughter, begs him to save her from the disturbing plans her mother, Yun-Jin, has for her. Victoria wants to come to America. The letter jars Mike's memory about the years he spent in Korea and the Korean woman he fell for…… but not hard enough to marry her.After creating a temporary rift in his marriage when he reveals the news about the daughter he didn't know he had, Mike returns to Korea with the blessings of his wife, MaryAnn. Before his departure, the couple agreed that Mike should do whatever it takes to bring Victoria to the States. Once in Korea, Mike came face-to-face with the scorned Yun-Jin. Their relationship had ended abruptly when Mike was transferred by to the States by his company. While Yun-Jin had been vocal about her desire to marry Mike when they were a couple, Mike had been mum about his ambivalent feelings for Yun-Jin, and the strong desire he continued to carry for MaryAnn, his high school sweetheart, even though they'd ended their relationship before he left for Korea.Mike endured Yun-Jin's wrath and submitted to her financial demands in order to gain custody of his fifteen-year-old daughter. After Mike gets Victoria to the United States, he learns that he cannot maintain his singular focus on his career……and he makes an unexpected change that will allow him to be more active as a father, husband, and advocate.Would the revelation of this daughter to his wife cost him his marriage? Could their relationship sustain such a breach of trust? Could his daughter acclimate herself to the changes of a new family, culture and country? How he meets and bridges these two worlds is one man's story of being caught in the middle of two cultures with all the passions and turmoil that ensues. Such bedlam forces Mike to evaluate his life, his priorities, and his values. It is a picture of a search to find oneself that each of us confronts at some time in our lives. What Mike does will surprise his daughter, his wife, and himself and expose the world to the terrifying predicament that befalls children of Mixed Blood."Author Ron Penczak presents a powerful story of passionate emotion filled with suspense and emotional resonance" said Brighton Publishing LLC. "On par with the works of Nora Roberts and Nicholas Sparks,has established Ron as a recognized professional author in the literary world."A widower after 42 years of marriage, Ron lives in New Hampshire where he continues to write. He has been published in American Health, and Logistics Spectrum, in addition to being an opinion columnist in newspapers. He is currently a member of the Rockingham Writer's Association. Ron participates in a number of programs that support the cure of cancer, including Tom Tam's Tong Ren Healing practice.