January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

ICON Management Services, Inc. Awarded New Flagship Community in Central Florida!

Lennar, one of America's leading homebuilders, hands management of latest Storey Lake Community in Kissimmee to ICON.
 
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ICON Management Services, Inc., a steadily expanding management company for Golf & Country Clubs and Community Associations, has been awarded the management contract for the Storey Lake Community Associations and Clubs in Kissimmee, Florida as of December 1, 2016.

Storey Lake is Lennar's latest vacation /primary resident combination style communityin the Orlando area, promising to be one of the best of all the new communities of its kind. Its location in the heart of Kissimmee is unbeatable—Florida nature and major attractions such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando are all within short reach.

With this development, Lennar is echoing its own design from the successful resort communities such as "The Retreat at ChampionsGate" and "Paradise Palms." Reflections is the residential neighborhood projected to consist of 942 single family homes at full build-out. Located directly on the lakefront is the resort side of the community, The Cove—to consist of 528 Town Homes, 161 Single Family Homes, and 405 Condominiums. The Hideaway Club (in The Cove) will have a resort-style swimming pool, a splash park, two water slides, an enormous lazy river with a miniature golf course, and a dock for kayak/canoe rentals and fishing.  The Club also includes a restaurant, bar, volleyball court, exercise facilities, a dock with kayaks, a 19,970 sq. ft. beach, and more!

ICON is immensely honored to have been selected to manage this beautiful community! With a decade of experience in managing communities, ICON strives to nurture its reputation in providing genuine, involved, and exemplary service that stands out among competitors in the property management field. This new addition and venture with Lennar's Storey Lake enables ICON's skilled team of professionals with the opportunity to employ their capacities of surpassing industry standards in property management.

ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff Agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, Licensed Community Association Managers, PCAMs, Lifestyle and Fitness Directors, Accountants, and more—all with the expertise to deliver unparalleled management services. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your Golf & Country Clubs, Community Associations, Resort Communities, Food and Beverage Departments, Tennis, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships (rather than generating customers). We set the standard by which all other management companies are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent Clubs and Communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—a level of service that creates a point of differentiation and a competitive advantage over other management companies. Our commitment lies in helping communities achieve decisive change and sustainable results—our exponential progression and professional reputation in the last decade speaks for itself!

Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261. Follow the company on Facebook at "ICON Management Services, Inc."

Click to Share