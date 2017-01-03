News By Tag
Sadie Katz To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 11th, 2017
Horror movie Icon/Actress Sadie Katz to guest on the Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 11th, 2017.
Moggy Creatures OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:
Michael and Anna are leftovers of the Hollywood dream; he was once a promising actor, she an aspiring photographer. They cling to their artistic dreams, but their bond has thinned over the years and a devastating loss. Their new fixer-upper, far from the Hollywood Hills, offers some solace when they bring in a stray cat and it has kittens. Anna loves the new pets, finds a rewarding job, and turns back to Michael, who also finds a new opportunities. But as the kittens grow at a shocking pace, they begin influencing Anna and testing Michael. Anna's behavior becomes tortured and irrational, the now grown cats more intelligent, and Michael can no longer tell where reality lies-until one final growth spurt reveals what they are, and what he must do.
Genre fans will already recognize Sadie from her roles in SCORNED, which she also co-wrote, WRONG TURN 6, HOUSE OF BAD, and MEANING OF VIOLENCE.
Sadie has a large fan base – and huge online following – stemming from her work in some of the most popular indie horror films in recent years.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Sadie Katz, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Sadie Katz on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday January 11th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
The official website for Moggy Creatures may be found at http://www.moggycreatures.com
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
