Live Stream Marketplace Tilted Globe Entertainment Partners with John Stuart Productions To Bring Legendary Las Vegas Entertainment To The World

-- Tilted Globe Entertainment - an Internet Streaming Marketplace that provides Producers of live entertainment with the opportunity to live stream productions online, announced that they are partnering with legendary Las Vegas producer John Stuart to live stream Las Vegas shows and events to the world.Mr. John Stuart is founder and creator of the iconic show, Legends in Concert, the longest running self-produced, award-winning production on two coasts. He is acclaimed "Father" of the worldwide impersonation empire. John Stuart is legend in his own right. This history making show, now in its 34year, is the longest running show in Las Vegas currently at the Flamingo: in Atlantic City for over 28 years now playing at Resorts also in Berlin, Germany for 29 years and now has a residency in Waikiki on the island of Oahu in Hawaii in its 20year.John producedat the Sahara, plus in association with Dan Akyroyd and Judy Belushi, producing thewhich played in Chicago. Other noted shows.musical, as well as producing all live events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other variety shows John has produced includefrom Brazil and(Aladdin), Glitz (Sands),(lady Luck & Planet Hollywood) and the majority of shows at the MGM Grand Adventures Theme Park including, andPlus, over 50 other shows around the world.John is also currently Executive Producer of Paracon World Pro Wrestling a Fighting Mixed Martial Arts Organization here in Las Vegas. He is also the Executive Producer of the Award-Winning documentary film,about the Elvis Phenomenon.On May 31, 2006 John received his prestigious STAR on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame in front of New York, New York Hotel/Casino.John is a celebrated T.V. host for two weekly television shows in Las Vegas. WCOBM, World Center of Broadcast Media "Johnny Stuart and friends" and PN Las Vegas Network, Personality Network.Joe Tremols, Tilted Globe co-founder added, "We are thrilled to be working with a legend like John Stuart to bring his unique brand of Las Vegas entertainment to the world. This partnership is an important step in the growth of our live streaming platform.".John Stuart commented on the partnership, "I was impressed with the live streaming technology behind Tilted Globe and how together we can provide new markets for great Las Vegas entertainment."The initial slate of Las Vegas entertainment scheduled to be streamed at TiltedGlobe.com include:– Touring Tribute to Michael Jackson and Jackson Family –– Tribute to 70s, 80s Rock N RollandandFuture live steaming opportunities include live sporting events, concerts and music festivals.Tilted Globe provides secure data streams and management tools which enable producers to comply with royalty and equity contracts. Tilted Globe live streamed shows are secure and each viewer must purchase a cyber-ticket to view the live stream.Through Tilted Globe's platform the producer can count, control and manage each online ticket sale, providing the ability to answer to royalty and equity contracts. The producer sets the exact number and price of seats/tickets offered online prior to sale to the viewing audience.To learn more about the Tilted Globe visit www.TiltedGlobe.com