Country(s)
Industry News
Live Stream Marketplace Tilted Globe Entertainment Partners with John Stuart Productions To Bring Legendary Las Vegas Entertainment To The World
John Stuart commented on the partnership, "I was impressed with the live streaming technology behind Tilted Globe and how together we can provide new markets for great Las Vegas entertainment."
Mr. John Stuart is founder and creator of the iconic show, Legends in Concert, the longest running self-produced, award-winning production on two coasts. He is acclaimed "Father" of the worldwide impersonation empire. John Stuart is legend in his own right. This history making show, now in its 34th year, is the longest running show in Las Vegas currently at the Flamingo: in Atlantic City for over 28 years now playing at Resorts also in Berlin, Germany for 29 years and now has a residency in Waikiki on the island of Oahu in Hawaii in its 20th year.
John produced The Magic & Tigers of Rick Thomas at the Sahara, plus in association with Dan Akyroyd and Judy Belushi, producing the Blues Brothers Revival which played in Chicago. Other noted shows. Ripley's, Believe It Or Not Live musical, as well as producing all live events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other variety shows John has produced include Oba Oba from Brazil and Abracadabra (Aladdin), Glitz (Sands), Ovation (lady Luck & Planet Hollywood) and the majority of shows at the MGM Grand Adventures Theme Park including Going for Gold, The Fab Four, and Rock Around the Clock. Plus, over 50 other shows around the world.
John is also currently Executive Producer of Paracon World Pro Wrestling a Fighting Mixed Martial Arts Organization here in Las Vegas. He is also the Executive Producer of the Award-Winning documentary film, Heart of the King about the Elvis Phenomenon.
On May 31st, 2006 John received his prestigious STAR on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame in front of New York, New York Hotel/Casino.
John is a celebrated T.V. host for two weekly television shows in Las Vegas. WCOBM, World Center of Broadcast Media "Johnny Stuart and friends" and PN Las Vegas Network, Personality Network.
Joe Tremols, Tilted Globe co-founder added, "We are thrilled to be working with a legend like John Stuart to bring his unique brand of Las Vegas entertainment to the world. This partnership is an important step in the growth of our live streaming platform.".
John Stuart commented on the partnership, "I was impressed with the live streaming technology behind Tilted Globe and how together we can provide new markets for great Las Vegas entertainment."
The initial slate of Las Vegas entertainment scheduled to be streamed at TiltedGlobe.com include:
MJ The Revolution – Touring Tribute to Michael Jackson and Jackson Family –
Rock Fantasy – Tribute to 70s, 80s Rock N Roll
Tribute to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston
Living Ghost Stories
Motown Extreme
Viva Mexico and Matsuri
Elvis Movie and Stars in Concert from Berlin, Germany
Tribute Royalty
Future live steaming opportunities include live sporting events, concerts and music festivals.
About Tilted Globe
Tilted Globe provides secure data streams and management tools which enable producers to comply with royalty and equity contracts. Tilted Globe live streamed shows are secure and each viewer must purchase a cyber-ticket to view the live stream.
Through Tilted Globe's platform the producer can count, control and manage each online ticket sale, providing the ability to answer to royalty and equity contracts. The producer sets the exact number and price of seats/tickets offered online prior to sale to the viewing audience.
To learn more about the Tilted Globe visit www.TiltedGlobe.com
Contact
Scott Kelly, Black Dog Venture Partners.
4802063435
scott@blackdogventurepartners.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse