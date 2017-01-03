News By Tag
* Cre
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CRE Veteran Greg Downs Joins Lee & Associates Denver
Downs, who started his commercial real estate career in 1977 at the Denver offices of Coldwell Banker which later evolved into CBRE, specializes in leasing and development of office, retail and industrial properties.
"We are extremely excited about Greg joining our team in Denver," said John Blitzer, president of Lee & Associates Denver. "He will add a huge component to our brokerage, not only on the regional level, but on our national platform."
In 1991, after spending four years in Los Angeles working for with Bren Investment Properties, he returned to Denver and became a principal of Pacifica Holding Company as Vice President of Development for office and industrial product. Over a seven year period Pacifica Holding Company raised substantial equity and acquired, leased and managed a portfolio of over seven million square feet of industrial, office and retail properties in Denver and Los Angeles. It developed an additional 1.2 million square feet of office and flex product in the greater metro area of Denver.
Downs, in 1997, was named Regional Director of the Denver office of First Industrial with approximately 5.3 million square feet of flex, light industrial, and regional warehouse product. Over the next two and a half years he oversaw all leasing, operations and development for the Denver and Salt Lake City regions. In 2001 he became the Managing Director of First Industrial's West Super Region with responsibilities for acquisitions, development, asset management and leasing for a fourteen million square foot industrial portfolio which included Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver.
"I am pleased to be joining Lee & Associates with its significant footprint in the Western US and welcome the opportunity to continue to work in commercial real estate," said Downs.
Downs is an active member of SIOR and serves on various boards and panels for the commercial real estate industry.
-##-
About Lee & Associates
Celebrating more than 37 years of leadership excellence in commercial real estate, Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locations across the U.S. and Canada including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vancouver BC, Washington and Wisconsin. With almost 900 brokers, Lee & Associates provides a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional, national and international level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com
Contact
Lee & Associates
***@lee-associates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse