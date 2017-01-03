News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces FC Greeley as New Colorado Conference Expansion Team
Northern Colo.-based Academy Adds Pro Development Team to Compete in UPSL
FC Greeley will begin play in UPSL's Colorado Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "FC Greeley brings a wealth of academy knowledge and they'll put that to the test competing at the Pro Development level. There are some other really substantial youth academies in Colorado, but FC Greeley's model is excellent and they draw players from all around. We're looking forward to seeing them succeed in the UPSL, and we welcome them to the Pro Premier Division."
FC Greeley is led at the top by Directors Lance Williams and Vicente Vega.
Williams, 53, is the club's Executive Director. A representative for Eclipse Software Systems Inc., Williams says the time is right to take the next step in the FC Greeley's development.
FC Greeley Executive Director Lance Williams said, "We like the fact that the UPSL is a forward-looking league. There's a lot of growth happening, and we believe there's a paradigm shift going on in soccer right now in the United States, and the UPSL is well positioned to ride that wave instead of trying to play catch-up."
Vega, 25, is FC Greeley's Sporting Director. A former NCAA soccer player turned real estate agent for Jurado Realty in Greeley, Vega has returned to his roots.
FC Greeley Sporting Director Vicente Vega said, "FC Greeley is allowing players to have that aspiration, that next step and level of opportunity. We have some great players that are going to keep on playing and pursuing that dream."
This will be the first attempt at a Pro Development team for FC Greeley, which has operated a successful Men's Open side under the name 'Tigres' in local leagues.
FC Greeley has a long association with Monterrey, Mexico-based Tigres UANL of Liga MX, with the giant Mexican club often scouting and training Greeley players.
Fully established as a top destination for talented players throughout the mountain region, FC Greeley has a firm connection with the area's Latin and Hispanic communities. Its youth academy serves boys and girls ages 5 to 18.
"We like that the UPSL has a good footprint in Colorado," Williams said. "The players which we were trying to move on to the next level, this made it feasible without having to travel as far as some of the other national-type leagues."
About FC Greeley
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com
