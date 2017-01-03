News By Tag
Linda Kroll contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Attorney and therapist tells her powerful story of finding peace in the turmoil of divorce.
In a moving story titled, "Pink Light – How to Change the Energy of Divorce with the Light of Your Heart ," Linda writes about how using Pink Light brought her peace during a difficult time and how she inspires others to do the same.
Linda says, "You can also practice forgiveness and acceptance of yourself and your partner, and create a new and better relationship—
Linda Kroll, LCPC, JD, is a therapist, mediator, attorney, Chopra Certified Master Teacher and author of the Amazon Best Seller, Compassionate Mediation for Relationships at a Crossroads: How to Add Passion to Your Marriage or Compassion to Your Divorce. She believes families need not be broken, but can be peacefully and respectfully re-structured. She founded Compassionate Communication Academy to help heal and transform relationships with more empathy, compassion and SELF leadership. Linda provides Compassionate Mediation® to help individuals and couples in conflict to create a new and better relationship or to decide on a SELF-Led Divorce®, based on mutual respect and kindness. She offers other heart-centered professionals Compassionate Mediation® Training to help bring our light to the darkness, and compassion to the pain. She believes that together, we can help change the face of divorce (or conflict in general) one heart at a time.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
