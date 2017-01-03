Contact

HEC Network

727.452.6079

***@hecnetwork.com HEC Network727.452.6079

End

-- HEC Network is hosting their first HEALTH FAIR of the year at Awakening Wellness Center. This Health Fair is free to the public.The Health Fair will be held on Friday, January 13from 11am to 7pm at the Awakening Wellness Center. The address for Awakening Wellness Center is 6161 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 102 Saint Petersburg, FL. Free massages, gift certificates and raffle prizes will be awarded.Twenty (20) vendors will be available to answer questions and provide support for the general public. Vendors for this event include: Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, Awakening Wellness Center, DB Mobile Massage, Health & Wellness by Dani, Nerium International, 4Fitness Personal Training, Forever Young Solutions, ProForma Specialty Products, Women With Purpose (local non-profit), Alexander Spine Center, Rodan & Fields, Madeira Beach Yoga, Path 2 Water Group, Paradise News Magazine, Cheryl's Healthy Solutions, Isotonix, and more.HEC Network is a local networking organization that is the premier resource for the Hospitality, Entertainment, and Cuisine industry. We provide a high-quality and active networking environment where industry professionals can connect, learn, and thrive.HEC Network supports local businesses and non-profits to provide value in the community. HEC Network provides free networking to non-profits and donates time, money, and services to many non-profits locally.