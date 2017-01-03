Country(s)
Yerra Solutions Expands to Hong Kong
Switzerland-based company accelerates APAC growth in response to increasing demand for consulting and managed services for eDiscovery, Financial Crimes Compliance and AML
Since opening its office in Singapore in 2015, Yerra has experienced tremendous growth in APAC, increasing staff by nearly 300% and revenue 381%.
In 2017, the company anticipates rapid growth in Hong Kong helping to drive another 2-3 fold increase in staff in APAC.
"APAC is a proven driver of growth for Yerra," notes Rajitha Boer, founder & CEO. "This success is based on the quality of our people. Our proficiency in global issues, combined with our local talent and expertise, uniquely positions us to solve the challenges facing APAC divisions of global companies."
"The demand we have seen for our services from the legal, eDiscovery and IP communities in Singapore since setting up operations there in 2015 makes Hong Kong a natural extension of operations for us," says Pierre Vieau, managing director APAC. "We are committed to maintaining our stellar levels of client service as we continue to grow our team and expand to new markets."
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal, eDiscovery and intellectual property organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
