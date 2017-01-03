 

Yerra Solutions Expands to Hong Kong

Switzerland-based company accelerates APAC growth in response to increasing demand for consulting and managed services for eDiscovery, Financial Crimes Compliance and AML
 
Yerra's Global Offices Now Including Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal, eDiscovery and IP, today announced its expansion to Hong Kong with the incorporation of Yerra Solutions (Hong Kong) Limited. The company now has 2 offices in APAC and 7 worldwide. The expansion supports Yerra's commitment to providing in-country resources to clients in APAC. In addition to Yerra's offerings for legal and IP operations and eDiscovery, there has been particular interest in the region for consulting and managed services that improve processes and efficiency for financial crimes compliance and anti-money laundering efforts.

Since opening its office in Singapore in 2015, Yerra has experienced tremendous growth in APAC, increasing staff by nearly 300% and revenue 381%.

In 2017, the company anticipates rapid growth in Hong Kong helping to drive another 2-3 fold increase in staff in APAC.

"APAC is a proven driver of growth for Yerra," notes Rajitha Boer, founder & CEO. "This success is based on the quality of our people. Our proficiency in global issues, combined with our local talent and expertise, uniquely positions us to solve the challenges facing APAC divisions of global companies."

"The demand we have seen for our services from the legal, eDiscovery and IP communities in Singapore since setting up operations there in 2015 makes Hong Kong a natural extension of operations for us," says Pierre Vieau, managing director APAC. "We are committed to maintaining our stellar levels of client service as we continue to grow our team and expand to new markets."

Visit www.yerrasolutions.com to learn more and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for frequent updates.

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal, eDiscovery and intellectual property organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

