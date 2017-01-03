News By Tag
Bane-Welker Equipmnt Celebrates 50 Years, Introduces Commemorative logo
Bane-Welker celebrates half a century in the agriculture business.
"It is hard to believe we are turning 50 years old," stated Phil Bane, CEO of Bane-Welker Equipment. "I can't believe it was 50 years ago that my dad, Kenneth Bane, signed a contract that started this journey."
Kenneth Bane started Bane Equipment in 1967 when he answered the local newspaper ad from a representative for the JI Case Co., which was looking for a dealer in Montgomery County. By August of 1967, Kenneth and wife Patricia Bane, had signed the Case contract and the family business was born along with a commitment to superior products and service.
"At that time, no one could have imagined that 50 years later, three generations of our family would still be going strong and growing the business like never before," stated Bane. "Dad left us a legacy none of us could've imagined."
Kenneth Bane passed away in 1999, but today, his widow Patricia, sons Phil and Jeff, and grandson Jason Bane continue the family business.
Bane Equipment became Bane-Welker Equipment in 2013 when Norm Welker brought his expertise to the table. He owned North Central Agri-power and merged with Bane to form Bane-Welker Equipment, LLC.
"I knew we would be able to offer our customers the very best if our two companies became one," stated Welker. "It was a no-brainer and our customers have benefitted since."
Through the years, the company has seen many changes, including great advances in technology. BWE has committed to being on the cutting edge of that new information to ensure the success of their customers. Bane-Welker Equipment also remains committed to superior products and service.
"We have been through the ups and downs of the economy with our customers; we have felt both happiness and pain with them, and have stayed true to a commitment to be here when they need us," Bane said. "Our customers are like family to us. And if they don't succeed, neither do we. We take great pride in the fact that we have been here so long and we look forward to another 50 years!"
Follow Bane-Welker on Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date with everything related to the 50th anniversary.
Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The 50-year-old company operates 10 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown. For more info visit http://www.bane-
