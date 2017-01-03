Country(s)
Industry News
Lindal Group Appoints Woelk Global Operations Director
Matthias Woelk, with 20 years of product development and production experience, to lead international quality and supply chain innovation for this leading aerosol solutions provider…
According to Francois-Xavier Gilbert, Matthias Woelk is charged with enhancing production efficiencies to benefit Lindal Group (www.lindalgroup.com)
"Matthias brings a powerful set of skills to the global Lindal Group network," said Francois Xavier Gilbert. "His commitment to superior product quality and manufacturing efficiency aligns perfectly with our company heritage of customer-focused excellence and innovation. I am proud to tell our customers that Matthias has joined forces with Lindal Group. They will reap the rewards of his experience, energy and nuanced knowledge of global market demands."
Most recently, Matthias Woelk was Head of Global Operations for Mahle Group's Thermal Management operating unit, which is considered the world's leading OEM for refrigeration and climate systems for vehicles, engines and transmissions. There, he was responsible for global logistics and supply chain management for six production plants in Germany, the United States and China.
Previously, Woelk served as Division Manager for Schunk Carbon Technology GmbH, part of the massive worldwide Schunk Group. Here, he introduced lean management methods and headed central production planning and processing for this maker of carbon technical products. Earlier, Woelk was Head of Operations for Meteor Rubber Works, where he was responsible for six production plants, logistics and technical services. At Meteor, he implemented cost reduction programs, led double-digit productivity increases, and was responsible for the start-up of a new plant in China, Qingdao Meteor Rubber & Plastics. He has lived in both China and the U.S. as an expatriate.
Matthias Woelk's professional experience also includes Technical and Manufacturing management posts for Bosch-Blaupunkt GmbH, where he was Technical Director of Plastics Production.
Matthias Woelk holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hanover. An accomplished triathlete, he resides in Hildesheim with his wife and children.
ABOUT LINDAL GROUP
LINDAL Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of valves, actuators and spray caps used in aerosol products. The Hamburg, Germany-based company has more than 50 years of experience with innovative dispensing solutions for the cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.
The LINDAL Group is represented by subsidiaries and licensees in more than 15 countries throughout Europe, Asia and The Americas. The company is renowned for its innovative designs, which deliver optimal functionality and return on investment. As a result, LINDAL packaging solutions are the choice of the world's most prestigious and trusted brands. http://www.lindalgroup.com
Contact
Lindal Group
www.lindalgroup.com
***@commstratpr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse