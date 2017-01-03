Kristin Tassin Seeks Re-Election for Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, Position 4

Contact

Kristin Tassin

***@kristintassin.com Kristin Tassin

End

-- Kristin Tassin has announced that she will seek re-election to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large Position 4, in the May 6, 2017 General Election. Mrs. Tassin invites the Fort Bend ISD community to join her at one or both of her campaign kickoff events scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m., at the Hampton Inn, 4909 Highway 6, Missouri City and Thursday, February 2, 2017, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m., at the Fort Bend Chamber, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land.Since being elected to the FBISD Board in 2014, Mrs. Tassin has served three years on the Board Internal Audit Committee, one year as the Board Secretary and is currently serving as the Board President. During her six months as President, Mrs. Tassin has implemented several new initiatives including the Board of Trustees "Listening Tour", which allows the community to participate in round table discussions with Trustees at area high schools; the Board Vision and Planning Committee, which has worked with the superintendent and District administration to develop the Profile of a Graduate and will continue working on the development of the District strategic plan; and creation of a Legislative Liaison position, who has worked with District administrators to develop Board adopted Legislative Priorities and who will coordinate advocacy efforts during the upcoming legislative session. Mrs. Tassin has also worked for the past two years, and chaired this past year, a local legislative advisory committee on education for one of FBISD's state representatives.Mrs. Tassin has been an active advocate for FBISD at the state and national level. She has attended state and national advocacy and policy institutes, workshops and working sessions every year since being elected. During the 2015 legislative session, Mrs. Tassin attended hearings and testified before the Senate Education Committee. In 2016, Mrs. Tassin was elected as a delegate for Region 4 on the Texas Association of School Board's (TASB) Legislative Advisory Committee, which developed the TASB legislative agenda. Also, in 2016, Mrs. Tassin joined her colleagues in presenting a workshop session at the TASB Summer Leadership Institute on "Managing Risks through Internal Audit."As an attorney with over 20 years of experience, Mrs. Tassin is a natural advocate for the students, teachers and community in FBISD. She has been outspoken on various subjects that affect education in FBISD including truancy, school finance, the newly passed A through F rating system, special education, and school vouchers. Mrs. Tassin is currently working with other school districts and organizations to build a coalition of support for education laws and policies that benefit not only the students in FBISD but all students who attend public schools in Texas.Prior to serving on the FBISD Board, Mrs. Tassin was managing member of her law firm, Dry & Tassin, PLLC, where she practiced Intellectual Property and Special Education Law. In 2011, Mrs. Tassin was recognized as a Texas Rising Star by Texas Super Lawyers Magazine. In 2003, Mrs. Tassin and her husband, Shannon, co-founded Father's Joy, a charitable organization that supports children with disabilities and their families. Through Father's Joy, Mrs. Tassin has organized conferences for educators, medical professionals and parents; spoken at various conferences on special education law, inclusive education and ethics in special education; given educational lectures to pediatric interns at Texas Children's Hospital; and led mission trips to other countries to provide education and support to families and educators of children with disabilities.As a FBISD parent for eleven years, Mrs. Tassin has served in many capacities in her children's schools. She was founding PTO president at her children's Title 1 school where she served for three years. Mrs. Tassin has also served on school fundraising committees, VIPS, dance committees, booster clubs, decorating committees and has been a volunteer in the FBISD mentor program.Mrs. Tassin states, "It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the students, teachers and community of Fort Bend ISD these past two-and-a-half years. When I first ran for the Board in 2014, I pledged to empower students, equip teachers and partner with parents. My service and advocacy efforts on the Board have been with this pledge in mind. I am proud to have been part of the team that implemented the EDGE program, a co-teaching pilot program, an expanded literacy program, restorative discipline, and many other student-centered programs that empower struggling students to pursue futures beyond what they can imagine. I am proud to have been part of the team that helped to better equip teachers by expanding professional development opportunities including providing professional development days during the school year, providing instructional coaches in schools, and restructuring the special education department to provide more support for teachers. And I am proud to have been part of the team that partnered with parents by creating the Board of Trustees Listening Tour, collaborating on development of the Profile of a Graduate, and engaging the community for input and feedback on various issues affecting zoning, facilities, and programs. I am excited to continue serving the FBISD community."Mrs. Tassin and her husband, Shannon, are 20-year residents of Missouri City. They currently have three daughters attending FBISD schools.