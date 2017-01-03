 
Industry News





Make a Commitment to your Community in 2017: Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Start the New Year with a commitment to save and protect lives.
 
 
Spread the Word
LANCASTER, Pa. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Start the New Year with a commitment to save and protect lives.  The fire companies of East Petersburg, Mountville, Rohrerstown and West Hempfield have joined forces to launch the "Why Not You?" volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign. Information about the campaign and ways to get involved can be found at www.JoinTheFD.com.

The "Why Not You?" campaign is funded by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is intended to help selected fire departments grow their lagging base of volunteer firefighters through proactive recruitment.  The campaign aims to provide information about what it means to be a volunteer firefighter and answer questions about joining one of the four fire companies.  An online inquiry section was created to make it easier for potential volunteers to make their interest known without having to call or stop by the fire company.

To generate visits to the www.JoinTheFD.com website, the collaborative campaign will include direct mailings, targeted advertising, promotional materials and speaking engagements.  Social media updates will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/jointhefd/

2017 could be the year to find your true calling!

Many citizens may not realize how heavily these companies rely on volunteers who are willing to put their community first.  The mission of these companies is to "provide excellence in fire and rescue services while minimizing loss of life and property through public education."  Having dedicated volunteers ensures that of the fire companies of East Petersburg, Mountville, Rohrerstown and West Hempfield continue their fight to protect their communities.

There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available, from firefighters and rescue technicians to administration and junior firefighters.  There are more positions listed on the website with descriptions of what each one would incorporate for volunteers.  Free training and equipment are provided.

The Many Benefits of Volunteering

Volunteers agree that the greatest reward of joining a fire company is knowing they are saving lives and helping their community. While volunteers are not paid, there some companies that offer tuition assistance and gym memberships to qualifying members.  The Rohrerstown company provides a Live-In Responder opportunity where a volunteer is provided free housing in return for station maintenance and call response.  More detailed descriptions and the commitments for volunteers are listed on the FAQs page on the new website.

For more information about East Petersburg, Mountville, Rohrerstown and West Hempfield and the new collaborative recruitment effort, please visit www.JoinTheFD.com.  Or stop by the stations on any Monday night to learn more face-to-face.

East Petersburg Fire Company – 6076 Pine Street, East Petersburg PA

Mountville Fire Company - 26 North Lemon Street, Mountville PA

Rohrerstown Fire Co. - 500 Mayer Avenue, Lancaster PA

West Hempfield Fire Rescue Company - 3519 Marietta Avenue, Silver Spring PA
