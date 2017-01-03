

finGeniX Donates Software to Support Upper Darby College-Bound Students Upper Darby high school students of the class of 2018 will now have a greater chance of graduating from college with manageable debt thanks to finGenix, PBC and its donation of their College Affordability Software (EFC Plus). PHILADELPHIA - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Upper Darby high school students of the class of 2018 will now have a greater chance of graduating from college with manageable debt thanks to finGenix, PBC and its donation of their College Affordability Software (EFC Plus).



Approved by the Board of School Directors on December 6, 2016, beginning in May 2017 approximately 900 students will have direct access to a cutting edge financial platform that helps families analyze college costs, financing options and student loan repayment. The donation value is approximately $44,000, depending upon the actual number of students utilizing the program.



EFC Plus is a secure cloud-based program which combines technology and a proven college funding process. It allows families to input their financial information one time then generates a custom analysis based on the individual's financial aid position, budget and the colleges being considered. finGeniX, PBC, is a licensed distributor of EFC Plus.



"This tool fills a gap for students and their families who face the challenge of how to pursue a college degree without ruining their financial future" says Marc Dent, CEO of finGenix, PBC. "EFC Plus saves time, money and minimizes some of the stress associated with choosing a college to further an education.



According to WhiteHouse.gov, average tuition fees at a public four-year college have increased more than 250% over the past three decades, while incomes for typical families grew by only 16%.



"Our students face difficult decisions when determining how to pay for their college education. This is why we are excited to partner with finGeniX to offer financial guidance for our college aspiring high school students and their families. This software will help our students truly leverage any available financial aid and give them a real understanding of how to budget for their future" said Daniel G. Nerelli, Acting Superintendent of Schools Upper Darby School District.



About finGeniX, PBC



finGeniX, PBC offers a next generation investment platform designed to provide model portfolios, primary investment research and thought-leadership content. Formed as a PBC (Public Benefit Corporation) , finGeniX has an expanded obligation of its boards, requiring them to consider environmental and social factors, as well as the financial interests of shareholders.



Media Contact

Julie Taylor

julie@einsteinmg.com Julie Taylor End -- Upper Darby high school students of the class of 2018 will now have a greater chance of graduating from college with manageable debt thanks to finGenix, PBC and its donation of their College Affordability Software (EFC Plus).Approved by the Board of School Directors on December 6, 2016, beginning in May 2017 approximately 900 students will have direct access to a cutting edge financial platform that helps families analyze college costs, financing options and student loan repayment. The donation value is approximately $44,000, depending upon the actual number of students utilizing the program.EFC Plus is a secure cloud-based program which combines technology and a proven college funding process. It allows families to input their financial information one time then generates a custom analysis based on the individual's financial aid position, budget and the colleges being considered. finGeniX, PBC, is a licensed distributor of EFC Plus."This tool fills a gap for students and their families who face the challenge of how to pursue a college degree without ruining their financial future" says Marc Dent, CEO of finGenix, PBC. "EFC Plus saves time, money and minimizes some of the stress associated with choosing a college to further an education.According to WhiteHouse.gov, average tuition fees at a public four-year college have increased more than 250% over the past three decades, while incomes for typical families grew by only 16%."Our students face difficult decisions when determining how to pay for their college education. This is why we are excited to partner with finGeniX to offer financial guidance for our college aspiring high school students and their families. This software will help our students truly leverage any available financial aid and give them a real understanding of how to budget for their future" said Daniel G. Nerelli, Acting Superintendent of Schools Upper Darby School District.finGeniX, PBC offers a next generation investment platform designed to provide model portfolios, primary investment research and thought-leadership content. Formed as a PBC (Public Benefit Corporation), finGeniX has an expanded obligation of its boards, requiring them to consider environmental and social factors, as well as the financial interests of shareholders. www.fingenix.com Source : finGeniX, PBC Email : ***@einsteinmg.com Tags : Upper Darby School District Industry : Business , Education , Finance Location : Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

