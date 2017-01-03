News By Tag
Blue Ribbon Real Estate School
Blue Ribbon Real Estate is the top real estate school in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson County! Our Real Estate School in Hawthorne, NJ ensures success by preparing our students to ensure they pass the real estate license exam.
The goal of Blue Ribbon real estate is to create a fun, enjoyable and fair environment while students learn about the real estate business. Blue Ribbon Real Estate provides students what they need to pass the NJ real estate exam.
The Blue Ribbon Real Estate curriculum begins in the classroom with exposure to the License laws, property management, property development as well as new ideas and new ways of understanding how real estate operates.
Real Estate students embark on the journey of Real Estate transformation. The Blue Ribbon Real Estate School sets the standard for high level real estate education in the twenty first century and is committed to creating the experience to every student by engaging them.
Blue Ribbon Real Estate School in Hawthorne is open to the public and licensed by the Department of Banking and Insurance, New Jersey Real Estate Commission to conduct, educate and teach the mandated educational hours to become a NJ licensed real estate salesperson.
After successful promotion of the program, all real estate students are awarded a satisfactory, signed and sealed Certificate of Completion so that you may go on to Test for the applicable NJ State Real Estate Exam.
The Blue Ribbon Real Estate office will upload your certificates directly to PSI, the authorized Testing facility of the State of New Jersey. You will become immersed in the necessary and required applicable Real Estate Education. To learn more about Blue Ribbon's Core Value's page on their website – http://blueribbonrealestateschool.com/
The Blue Ribbon Real Estate school is conveniently located in Passaic County near Paramus, Paterson, Saddle River, Westwood, Mahwah, Ramsey, Bergen and Morris County. Contact Blue Ribbon Real Estate today at 973-636-6266 to learn more about the upcoming class schedules.
