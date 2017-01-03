News By Tag
BA Insight Invests in Strategic Development of Next-Generation Analytics Platform
Partners with NGAGE Intelligence to Bring Innovative New Products to the Legal Market
The first phase of the partnership will produce an all-new NGAGE platform that can run in the cloud or on-premises and will provide powerful new analytics for iManage, Thomson Reuters Elite, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SalesForce.com and SharePoint (2013, 2016 and O365/SharePoint)
The partnership is focused on providing law firms with unprecedented insight into how their key systems are being used. Benefits from the new solution include:
- Driving User Adoption and Engagement. The business value of any application is a function of how widely and consistently it is adopted by its target user population. By connecting an application to the NGAGE platform you can intervene early and accurately where there are adoption problems, learn what works, and make continuous, measurable improvements.
- Increasing ROI and Productivity. Adoption is just the start; the real ROI in an application is in the improved individual and team productivity that flows from it being used well. NGAGE can give you all the insights you need to develop, target and track the effectiveness of training around best practice.
- Improving Governance, Risk Management and Compliance. The more critical an application, the more it brings reputational, legal and commercial risks. NGAGE can help you predict and manage those risks while enabling you to track, manage and improve users' compliance with corporate standards.
"We are investing in developing the next generation of analytics with an outstanding partner at a pivotal time to provide our customers with a new level of insight and intelligence about their systems. NGAGE has deep experience in analytics, unique technology, and a track record of innovation,"
"BA Insight and NGAGE Intelligence have a lot in common - a shared vision around insight from cross-system analytics, a strong track record with law firms, and a Microsoft orientation. We are incredibly excited about our potential together," said Paul Henry, Chief Executive of NGAGE Intelligence. "BA Insight's strong presence in the market gives us a way to reach many more customers, and their ground-breaking approach to search analytics is completely complementary to our technology. Customers will also benefit from BA Insight's broader product portfolio – they can identify required improvements with best-in-industry analytics and implement those improvements quickly with pre-packaged products."
About BA Insight
BA Insight's software addresses the Speed to Information challenge organizations face by quickly connecting SharePoint users to the knowledge they need – linking key enterprise systems with an easy-to-implement, use, and upgrade software portfolio. Our software enhances SharePoint out-of-the-box, increasing user adoption while enhancing user experience. It replaces slow, high- effort, and expensive customized approaches with easy-to-use, off-the-shelf software.
Our software portfolio includes connectors and federation to provide secure connectivity to a wide variety of systems; classification that increases findability using auto-tagging, metadata generation, and text analytics; and applications with search squarely at the interface of users and information.
Hundreds of organizations – including Australian Government Department of Defence, CA Technologies, Chevron, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Pfizer, and Travers Smith – and millions of users benefit from BA Insight's software on a daily basis to provide compelling intranets that people love to use. BA Insight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, and an Elastic Partner. Visit www.BAinsight.com for more information and follow us at @BAinsight.
About NGAGE Intelligence
NGAGE Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2013 in Atlanta GA. It is home to NGAGE, the all-Microsoft behavioral Analytics platform for applications such as SharePoint, Dynamics CRM, Salesforce.com and iManage - and can be extended to track user behavior in relation to virtually any custom or third 3rd party application. As a pure Microsoft BI solution with no dependence on proprietary reporting tools it provides unlimited options in terms of interrogation and data visualization. Our vision is to provide a single analytics platform that helps organizations to drive ROI, improve productivity and manage risk around all their enterprise applications. The NGAGE analytics platform has been chosen by major organizations in Financial Services, Health, Media, Federal, Defense and Legal sectors. Visit www.ngageintelligence.com for more information.
Contact
Debbie Ferolito
***@bainsight.com
