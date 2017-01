BA Insight Invests in Strategic Development of Next-Generation Analytics Platform

Partners with NGAGE Intelligence to Bring Innovative New Products to the Legal Market

Debbie Ferolito

Debbie Ferolito

-- BA Insight and NGAGE Intelligence announce a strategic and exclusive technology, sales and marketing partnership. Together they will develop and bring to market a new analytics platform enabling customers to gain unparalleled insight into user interaction across multiple systems. This next generation analytics product will leverage technology from both companies as well as the latest in business intelligence from Microsoft including Power BI and Stream Analytics.The first phase of the partnership will produce an all-new NGAGE platform that can run in the cloud or on-premises and will provide powerful new analytics for iManage, Thomson Reuters Elite, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SalesForce.com and SharePoint (2013, 2016 and O365/SharePoint). This platform is already under development and expected to be available in Q2 2017. In addition, the new NGAGE for SharePoint offering will integrate with BA Insight's Smart Analytics product to provide deep insight into search and content consumption.The partnership is focused on providing law firms with unprecedented insight into how their key systems are being used. Benefits from the new solution include:The business value of any application is a function of how widely and consistently it is adopted by its target user population. By connecting an application to the NGAGE platform you can intervene early and accurately where there are adoption problems, learn what works, and make continuous, measurable improvements.. Adoption is just the start; the real ROI in an application is in the improved individual and team productivity that flows from it being used well. NGAGE can give you all the insights you need to develop, target and track the effectiveness of training around best practice.The more critical an application, the more it brings reputational, legal and commercial risks. NGAGE can help you predict and manage those risks while enabling you to track, manage and improve users' compliance with corporate standards."We are investing in developing the next generation of analytics with an outstanding partner at a pivotal time to provide our customers with a new level of insight and intelligence about their systems. NGAGE has deep experience in analytics, unique technology, and a track record of innovation,"said Massood Zarrabian, CEO of BA Insight. "Together, we're able to bring a ground-breaking solution to market very quickly, as well as leverage new Microsoft capabilities at a time that law firms and other organizations are starting to realize how valuable analytics tools can be for the systems and processes inside their firewalls.""BA Insight and NGAGE Intelligence have a lot in common - a shared vision around insight from cross-system analytics, a strong track record with law firms, and a Microsoft orientation. We are incredibly excited about our potential together," said Paul Henry, Chief Executive of NGAGE Intelligence. "BA Insight's strong presence in the market gives us a way to reach many more customers, and their ground-breaking approach to search analytics is completely complementary to our technology. Customers will also benefit from BA Insight's broader product portfolio – they can identify required improvements with best-in-industry analytics and implement those improvements quickly with pre-packaged products."BA Insight's software addresses the Speed to Information challenge organizations face by quickly connecting SharePoint users to the knowledge they need – linking key enterprise systems with an easy-to-implement, use, and upgrade software portfolio. Our software enhances SharePoint out-of-the-box, increasing user adoption while enhancing user experience. It replaces slow, high- effort, and expensive customized approaches with easy-to-use, off-the-shelf software.Our software portfolio includes connectors and federation to provide secure connectivity to a wide variety of systems; classification that increases findability using auto-tagging, metadata generation, and text analytics; and applications with search squarely at the interface of users and information.Hundreds of organizations – including Australian Government Department of Defence, CA Technologies, Chevron, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Pfizer, and Travers Smith – and millions of users benefit from BA Insight's software on a daily basis to provide compelling intranets that people love to use. BA Insight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, and an Elastic Partner. Visit www.BAinsight.com for more information and follow us at @BAinsight.