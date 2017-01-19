Country(s)
Industry News
Wisecars fail to pay customers monies to rental company
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd today announced it has terminated its agency agreement with Wise Cars LLC also trading as Wisecars Ltd due to none payment.
BRIGHTON, England - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- With regret, Right cars vehicle Rental Ltd announce that it has terminated its agency agreement with Wisecars LLC based at 2139 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View, CA 94043, United States which also trades as Wisecars Limited based at 5 Athol Street, Douglas IM1 1QL, Isle of Man, due to none payment of customer prepaid reservations.
The Directors of Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd made the following statement
"It is with regret that we have been forced to take this action, no company wants to terminate a source of business. We have been in negotiations, and been very patient, with the CEO of Wisecars Mr Frank Travaini, and his wife Felicity Travaini, who is the commercial director for Wisecars, to resolve the issue of outstanding monies owed to Right Cars Vehicle Rental, for monies they have already collected from customers for car rental services.
Mr Frank Travaini has made repeated promises to clear the outstanding debt, but these promises have failed to materialise. A large sum of monies are still outstanding, as a company we are unable to deliver a service with no clear evidence that we will be paid for doing so, so we have terminated our agency agreement with Wise Cars LLC and Wisecars Ltd.
Our concerns are now directed at the customers, that have paid for car rental services. We would like customer who have booked via the Wisecars website www.wisecars.com , to know that Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd will make sure that a vehicle is available for them to collect, although customers will be required to pay for the rental directly at the branch upon collection.
We advise all customers that have booked via the Wisecars website to contact WiseCars LLC – WiseCars Ltd directly for any refunds alternatively their should contact their credit card company"
Should Any Customer require any further clarification on this situation or require confirmation of their rental they are requested to contact Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd directly where the Right cars team will do everything possible to assist
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse