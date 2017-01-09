 
Industry News





Wharfedale Pro expand the SIGMA lineup of passive installation loudspeakers

 
 
Sigma V4+V8 Artistic Photos
Sigma V4+V8 Artistic Photos
 
HUNTINGDON, U.K. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Introducing SIGMA V4 and SIGMA V8

Using true line array technology SIGMA V4 and SIGMA V8 are perfect for sound reinforcement installations where discreet aesthetics, high coverage angles and SPL are critical.

Both new models use multiple 3" full range transducers for warm lows and crystal clear highs.  The V4 uses 4 transducers while the larger V8 (naturally) uses 8.

The optimised transducer alignment delivers minimal anti-aliasing effects and maximum phase alignment. With Ultra-wide horizontal dispersion, V4 and V8 have been voiced to work perfectly with other passive models in the Wharfedale Pro SIGMA range.

Both models are supplied with swivel/tilt mounting brackets and are available in black or white finishes.

Summary

Multiple high powered custom 3" High / Mid Drivers (4 or 8)

Light weight with discreet aesthetics

160° Horizontal dispersion

High SPL

Mounting bracket hardware is included

Perfect addition for a SIGMA installation

Models available

SIGMA V4 (Black), SIGMA V8 (Black), SIGMA V4 (White), SIGMA V8 (White)

For more information visit http://www.wharfedalepro.com

_____________________

About Wharfedale Pro

Born from one of Britain's most prestigious and sought after audio brands, Wharfedale Pro is a leading developer and manufacturer of loudspeakers, amplifiers, mixers, microphones and signal processors. Since the early 1980's when Wharfedale PA systems were first created they have evolved using world class expertise and technology. Their state of the art vertically integrated factory ensures that build quality from component through to end product is second to none, resulting in a finished product just as the designers intended.

_____________________

Images available from http://tinyurl.com/hajk88l

