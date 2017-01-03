 
Industry News





2016/2017 BrightLane Entrepreneur Awards Winner Announced with a $25,000 Prize

BrightLane Entrepreneur Awards help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into real businesses.
 
 
The final 5 competitors posing with the BEA winners, BenchSci
The final 5 competitors posing with the BEA winners, BenchSci
 
TORONTO - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Two years ago, BrightLane created the BrightLane Entrepreneur Awards (BEA's), a yearlong competition that challenges emerging entrepreneurs to prove their business skills in pursuit of their business goals. "In the past two years, BrightLane has attracted some of the brightest people in Toronto, with terrific startup ideas and the energy needed to grow an early stage business," said Susy Renzi, General Manager of BrightLane.

After a year at BrightLane building their new ventures, the final five in the competition were measured and the winner was chosen. BenchSci (www.techsci.com) is the 2016 BrightLane Entrepreneur Award winner. BenchSci is medical science machine/deep learning software that finds and extracts antibody usage data in the form of figures. The economic result is that it provides massive efficiencies in medical and pharmaceutical research overhead.

According to BechSci's CEO, Liran Belenzon, "our goal is to help scientists find antibodies that have been proven to work by the scientific community and therefore, hopefully, achieve scientific discoveries faster." BenchSci software decodes millions of papers, takes all the data, indexes it and makes it easily searchable for scientists – something that is not possible on Google. Liran went on to say, "it is an honour to win the Award. The participants of the BEA's are a fantastic group of talented entrepreneurs and we are honored to be a peer of them." In 2015, BrightLane contributed prizing valued at a total of $135,000, which has allowed some great new businesses to incubate at BrightLane,' said Susy Renzi Sell, General Manager at BrightLane. "In 2016 we increased our contribution to our BEA'ers to $150,000, a contribution that very much personifies what our founder the late Raymond Chang would have desired. His legacy of investing in lifelong learning and celebrating entrepreneurial leadership is the drive behind the Awards."

Background:

The purpose of the BEA's is to promote entrepreneurial initiative, friendly competition and ultimately help the participants develop their skills and business ideas so that they become successful entrepreneurs. All of the winners have the benefit of advice from a skilled team of advisor/judges/mentors during their tenure. The top five also have the opportunity to meet potential investors and maybe grow their business more rapidly - http://www.brightlane.ca

Contact
Susy Renzi
(416) 987-7181
info@brightlane.ca
Source:BrightLane
Click to Share