2016/2017 BrightLane Entrepreneur Awards Winner Announced with a $25,000 Prize
BrightLane Entrepreneur Awards help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into real businesses.
After a year at BrightLane building their new ventures, the final five in the competition were measured and the winner was chosen. BenchSci (www.techsci.com)
According to BechSci's CEO, Liran Belenzon, "our goal is to help scientists find antibodies that have been proven to work by the scientific community and therefore, hopefully, achieve scientific discoveries faster." BenchSci software decodes millions of papers, takes all the data, indexes it and makes it easily searchable for scientists – something that is not possible on Google. Liran went on to say, "it is an honour to win the Award. The participants of the BEA's are a fantastic group of talented entrepreneurs and we are honored to be a peer of them." In 2015, BrightLane contributed prizing valued at a total of $135,000, which has allowed some great new businesses to incubate at BrightLane,' said Susy Renzi Sell, General Manager at BrightLane. "In 2016 we increased our contribution to our BEA'ers to $150,000, a contribution that very much personifies what our founder the late Raymond Chang would have desired. His legacy of investing in lifelong learning and celebrating entrepreneurial leadership is the drive behind the Awards."
Background:
The purpose of the BEA's is to promote entrepreneurial initiative, friendly competition and ultimately help the participants develop their skills and business ideas so that they become successful entrepreneurs. All of the winners have the benefit of advice from a skilled team of advisor/judges/
Susy Renzi
(416) 987-7181
info@brightlane.ca
