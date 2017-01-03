Attorney Jake M. Greenberg Receives Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyer Award

End

-- Jake M. Greenberg, an attorney with Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, was presented the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's 40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyer Award. The award, presented by the foundation, recognizes 40 outstanding lawyers of South Florida under the age of 40."I am humbled that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation selected me for this award," said Greenberg. "I am proud to be recognized as an emerging leader in the South Florida community."Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is a nonprofit donor-supported organization dedicated to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and to collect funding for research and drug development in order for those affected to live full productive lives.Greenberg, who concentrates his practice in commercial and business litigation, received his Juris Doctor from University of Miami School of Law and a bachelor of arts from The George Washington University. He is an active member of the Dade County Bar Association.Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.