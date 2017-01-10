News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
You Feel Jealous & It is SO Unnecessary & It Keeps You From Your Wealth
You look at that person over there, getting every single thing you want and you feel the green-eyed monster coming up to play…
You feel annoyed that you are just not there yet and it eats at you…
The jealousy that you can stifle temporarily until you see them doing some other thing that you want to do and they seem to be doing it so much better than you and the jealousy comes back…
And you hate yourself for feeling this way…
It feels bad but you cannot help it or so it feels at the time…
So both guilt and jealousy plague you
And they both keep your energy low and your results are blocked!
Exactly what you knew would happen…
Exactly what you feared…
And your anxiety rises as you read this, worried that you are forever blocked from results…
And yet, it does not need to be this way, you can be free of that jealousy…
It is simply a form of competition – As a child, you were pitted one against the other…
It always felt that the only way to get love or attention was to be the best…
And so you learnt to compete, to be the best at all things, to ignore the emptiness inside as you chased after things that meant nothing to you but because it got you the attention and love you craved from a parent, you forced yourself to be the best at it…
Better than the siblings you loved…
There was just this need inside to get the very limited love available in your childhood home…
And now, you have brought that tendency into your every day life and it eats at you because this is a bigger pond than just your childhood home…
A vastly bigger pond!
And there will always be someone who seems to be better than you, if you choose to compare yourself to everyone out there.
So, simply don't!
I know it is easier said than done for you because it is how you were trained – To compare, to make sure you were always better than those around you.
However, as I always say, the work always works and in this case, the work is to notice, stop, listen. reverse and release…
Notice when you are doing it…
Notice when you start to compare yourself unfavourably…
Notice when you feel like you are running out of time…
Notice the anxious feeling rising within you that you are getting left behind by this person you think is better than you…
Choose to stop yourself…
Do not take action out of that place…
Any action will come from fear, not abundance…
Ask your intuition where this feeling emanates from…
Ask and listen to what bubbles up within…
Make a note of it – There begins your healing…
Choose to reverse it into gratitude for how well the other person is doing and gratitude that nothing is withheld from you and gratitude that you too can do whatever you choose to give your full attention to…
Gratitude that there is no limit to what is available to you and to every other person on this planet…
Gratitude that it shows you where you are holding back so that you can take the limits off…
Feel the gratitude coursing through you…
And decide to release the internal tension, the negativity…
Continue with the gratitude that you are in exactly the right place for you right now…
Continue expressing thankfulness that every door is open to you…
And again listen, note down in your journal and act on the actions that bubble up within you from this more empowered state.
Rosemary Nonny Knight (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com)
•
• About Me (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com/
• The Deliberate Millionaire Fast Track (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com/
• Products (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com/
• Contact (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com/
• MAD Show (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com/
• Need A Speaker Or Trainer? (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse