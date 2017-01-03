Hoppify™ Announces US Launch

Set to Disrupt the Online Rental Housing Business, Hoppify™ Enters the US Market

--It's rare when everybody wins. Hoppify.com™, a dynamically priced rental housing technology platform, is aiming to create a win win for owners, renters and guests."Get it rented and give the customer a really good price, that's the goal. We want to be the 'go to' place to check rental pricing," says Armand Serfaty, Hoppify's founder and CEO. "Each day that the host does not rent their space they are incurring 100% loss."Hoppify.com aims to help owners increase their occupancy rate by offering affordable, below market, rates for guests.To ensure this, Hoppify leverages auction pricing model calibrates the rental price off supply and demand. It allows renters to counter bid on accommodations ensuring a great price for guests and higher occupancy rate for hosts.All property hosts and guests are screened and verified. Register your property and start earning money on your unused space at Hoppify.com/host.: Hoppify is a NYC based mobile app, digital and Technology Company that connects vacation homes to renters at bargain auction prices. Hoppify.com's CEO, Armand Serfaty, has over 20 years of experience and expertise in the real estate and rental property business. Follow Hoppify.com on Facebook and Instagram for up to date travel news.