News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hoppify™ Announces US Launch
Set to Disrupt the Online Rental Housing Business, Hoppify™ Enters the US Market
"Get it rented and give the customer a really good price, that's the goal. We want to be the 'go to' place to check rental pricing," says Armand Serfaty, Hoppify's founder and CEO. "Each day that the host does not rent their space they are incurring 100% loss."
Hoppify.com aims to help owners increase their occupancy rate by offering affordable, below market, rates for guests.
To ensure this, Hoppify leverages auction pricing model calibrates the rental price off supply and demand. It allows renters to counter bid on accommodations ensuring a great price for guests and higher occupancy rate for hosts.
All property hosts and guests are screened and verified. Register your property and start earning money on your unused space at Hoppify.com/
About Hoppify: Hoppify is a NYC based mobile app, digital and Technology Company that connects vacation homes to renters at bargain auction prices. Hoppify.com's CEO, Armand Serfaty, has over 20 years of experience and expertise in the real estate and rental property business. Follow Hoppify.com on Facebook and Instagram for up to date travel news.
Contact
Edward
***@hoppify.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse