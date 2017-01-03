Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Theatre and Community First Credit Union Announce First-Ever Season Sponsor Agreement
At a special event to coincide with ArtWalk, Florida Theatre staff and Community First leaders announced the special partnership. The event was dubbed "New Year, New Season, New Friends" and featured the launch of the Theatre's new season of programs. The sponsorship will help support excellent concerts and programming at the Florida Theatre while also providing needed funds to help the Theatre continue its community and cultural events at the historic theatre.
"We are so pleased to put together a partnership deal that helps the Florida Theatre continue its mission as a local community treasure," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of the credit union who helped make the announcement. "The Florida Theatre is an integral part of our downtown as well as our local, cultural history."
The Florida Theatre season sponsor deal will support the annual operations of the Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc., the nonprofit corporation that has managed and programmed the historic Florida Theatre in a public/private partnership with the City of Jacksonville since 1987.
Community First Credit Union, with headquarters in La Villa, is downtown Jacksonville's longest-continually operating financial institution. As part of its local communications efforts, the credit union contributes marketing, advertising and community relations funding to local groups and organizations through partnerships and sponsorships that serve the community and provide benefits to the city's quality of life.
Numa Saisselin, president of the Florida Theatre said, "Our partnership with Community First Credit Union is the most significant in the more than 30 year history of the Florida Theatre as a nonprofit organization. Each year the nonprofit Florida Theatre takes the enormous leap of faith by investing in more than 175 performances by world class music, dance and theatre artists, bringing them to Jacksonville to connect with our audiences. Our partnership with Community First Credit Union supports that effort, ensuring we can do more for our community."
Florida Theatre : From ballet to contemporary dance, jazz, rock, country and blues the nonprofit Florida Theatre offers 175 to 200 cultural and entertainment events annually for every taste and age. More than just an entertainment center, The Florida Theatre is also home to graduations, awards ceremonies, lectures, business meetings and charity events that support the community's schools, churches, hospitals and civic groups. As an anchor to downtown development along the beautiful St. Johns River, The Florida Theatre draws 175,000 to 200,000 people to Jacksonville's center each year. The magnificently restored Florida Theatre is recognized as one of the finest concert venues in the Southeast. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Florida Theatre holds special memories for four generations. From the Vaudeville acts and silent films of its earliest days to today's blend of performances of all kinds, The Florida Theatre has served as Jacksonville's premier entertainment center since 1927.
Community First Credit Union of Florida is a state-chartered credit union based in Jacksonville serving anyone who lives or works on the First Coast. Community First is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the state, serving more than 120,000 members and with assets of $1.4 billion. Community First has 18 locations and 300 employees. A not-for-profit, Community First is a full-service financial institution offering banking, loans, mortgages and investments for consumers and businesses throughout the First Coast.
Contact
Community First Credit Union
***@c1cufl.org
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse