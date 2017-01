Registration now open for leading Space conference Military Space Situational Awareness 2017

SMi Group Reports (2016.01.09, London, UK): 12th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness is now open for registration

-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that registration is now open for its leading space conference,, taking place in London on the 26th and 27th April 2017.Now in its twelve year, 2017's highly focused agenda will explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space. Covering topical themes, such as: national updates on SSA, command and control, space weather, traffic management and optical/imaging sensors.Attendees can look forward to hearing innovative presentations from senior industry and military personnel, working with active projects on enhancing space domain awareness for the international community.has now been released! To view all speakers and their presentation details, download the brochure from the event website.1. Hear from new countries seeking to develop their space programmes such as Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and many more2. Learn from leading nations such as USA, UK, France, Germany and Canada, on how they continue to enhance space security through Space Domain Awareness technologies3. Discuss key topics that affect space situational awareness; from space-borne sensors to effective information management systems4. Gain a unique insight in to the challenges we face beyond our atmosphere and how the armed forces and industry are striving to overcome themKeynote Briefing: Recent Changes in British Military Space Doctrine Enabling GreaterWing Commander Rayna Owens, AS Strat 4,Defending National Sovereignty in Space by Using SSt technology: the French ApproachColonel Franck Schrottenloher, Commander, Environmental Control Office,Outlining the SSt-pl programme and its impact on Polish National Security in SpaceColonel Rafal Borek, Chief of Section, Defence Projects Department,Danish SSA priorities as Seen from a Military perspectiveCharlotte Wiin Havsteen, Branch Chief, Defence Centre for Operational Oceanography,Continuing the effort to Secure Space-Based infrastructure for the European CommunityNicholas Bobrinsky, Head of the SSA Programme,To view theis available to download from the event website: https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/uk/milspace? utm_medi... SMi Group are delighted to offer reduced rates to Military, Government & Public Sector representatives.For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Space Situational Awareness 2017, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6748, smalick@smi- online.co.uk For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.ukLondon, United Kingdom26and 27April 2017https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/milspace?utm_medium=www.military-space.com&utm_source=D-126&utm_campaign=prlog---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk