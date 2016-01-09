 
Registration now open for leading Space conference Military Space Situational Awareness 2017

SMi Group Reports (2016.01.09, London, UK): 12th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness is now open for registration
 
 
MilSpace SSA 2017
MilSpace SSA 2017
 
Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that registration is now open for its leading space conference, Military Space Situational Awareness, taking place in London on the 26th and 27th April 2017.

Now in its twelve year, 2017's highly focused agenda will explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space. Covering topical themes, such as: national updates on SSA, command and control, space weather, traffic management and optical/imaging sensors.

Attendees can look forward to hearing innovative presentations from senior industry and military personnel, working with active projects on enhancing space domain awareness for the international community.

2017's agenda has now been released! To view all speakers and their presentation details, download the brochure from the event website.

FOUR REASONS TO ATTEND:

1.       Hear from new countries seeking to develop their space programmes such as Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and many more

2.       Learn from leading nations such as USA, UK, France, Germany and Canada, on how they continue to enhance space security through Space Domain Awareness technologies

3.       Discuss key topics that affect space situational awareness; from space-borne sensors to effective information management systems

4.       Gain a unique insight in to the challenges we face beyond our atmosphere and how the armed forces and industry are striving to overcome them

FEATURED EUROPEAN PRESENTATIONS:

1) Keynote Briefing: Recent Changes in British Military Space Doctrine Enabling Greater SSA Capacity

Wing Commander Rayna Owens, AS Strat 4, UK MoD

2) Defending National Sovereignty in Space by Using SSt technology: the French Approach

Colonel Franck Schrottenloher, Commander, Environmental Control Office, French Joint Space Command

3) Outlining the SSt-pl programme and its impact on Polish National Security in Space

Colonel Rafal Borek, Chief of Section, Defence Projects Department, Polish Space Agency

4) Danish SSA priorities as Seen from a Military perspective

Charlotte Wiin Havsteen, Branch Chief, Defence Centre for Operational Oceanography, Danish Defence Acquisition and logistics Organization

5) Continuing the effort to Secure Space-Based infrastructure for the European Community

Nicholas Bobrinsky, Head of the SSA Programme, European Space Agency

To view the full agenda, a PDF brochure is available to download from the event website: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/milspace?utm_medi...

SMi Group are delighted to offer reduced rates to Military, Government & Public Sector representatives.

For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Space Situational Awareness 2017, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6748, smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk

Military Space Situational Awareness 2017

London, United Kingdom
26th and 27th April 2017
https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/milspace?utm_medium=www.military-space.com&utm_source=D-126&utm_campaign=prlog

---- END ----

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Click to Share