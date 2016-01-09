News By Tag
Registration now open for leading Space conference Military Space Situational Awareness 2017
SMi Group Reports (2016.01.09, London, UK): 12th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness is now open for registration
Now in its twelve year, 2017's highly focused agenda will explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space. Covering topical themes, such as: national updates on SSA, command and control, space weather, traffic management and optical/imaging sensors.
Attendees can look forward to hearing innovative presentations from senior industry and military personnel, working with active projects on enhancing space domain awareness for the international community.
2017's agenda has now been released! To view all speakers and their presentation details, download the brochure from the event website.
FOUR REASONS TO ATTEND:
1. Hear from new countries seeking to develop their space programmes such as Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and many more
2. Learn from leading nations such as USA, UK, France, Germany and Canada, on how they continue to enhance space security through Space Domain Awareness technologies
3. Discuss key topics that affect space situational awareness; from space-borne sensors to effective information management systems
4. Gain a unique insight in to the challenges we face beyond our atmosphere and how the armed forces and industry are striving to overcome them
FEATURED EUROPEAN PRESENTATIONS:
1) Keynote Briefing: Recent Changes in British Military Space Doctrine Enabling Greater SSA Capacity
Wing Commander Rayna Owens, AS Strat 4, UK MoD
2) Defending National Sovereignty in Space by Using SSt technology: the French Approach
Colonel Franck Schrottenloher, Commander, Environmental Control Office, French Joint Space Command
3) Outlining the SSt-pl programme and its impact on Polish National Security in Space
Colonel Rafal Borek, Chief of Section, Defence Projects Department, Polish Space Agency
4) Danish SSA priorities as Seen from a Military perspective
Charlotte Wiin Havsteen, Branch Chief, Defence Centre for Operational Oceanography, Danish Defence Acquisition and logistics Organization
5) Continuing the effort to Secure Space-Based infrastructure for the European Community
Nicholas Bobrinsky, Head of the SSA Programme, European Space Agency
To view the full agenda, a PDF brochure is available to download from the event website: https://www.smi-
SMi Group are delighted to offer reduced rates to Military, Government & Public Sector representatives.
For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Space Situational Awareness 2017, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6748, smalick@smi-
For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-
Military Space Situational Awareness 2017
London, United Kingdom
26th and 27th April 2017
https://www.smi-
