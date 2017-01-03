News By Tag
Accumen Announces Key Promotion for National Director of Patient Blood Management
Accumen Set to Accelerate Patient Blood Management with Joseph Thomas' Leadership
While serving as Regional Director, Thomas oversaw PBM Program Implementation for numerous clients across the nation. His expertise has played a critical role in the overall vision and direction of the PBM product line at Accumen. In an interview with Health Professionals Radio, Thomas said, "I believe that patient blood management is one of the five most important patient safety initiatives of this decade."
Thomas began at Accumen as the Regional Director of PBM in 2014, bringing with him over 12 years of experience successfully implementing and accelerating PBM programs within health systems. While his focus is PBM, Thomas also has expertise in sales, client relations, product development, and business operations. Since joining Accumen, Thomas has been making innovative contributions and has been a living example of the mission and values critical to development of the PBM team. His extensive and dynamic experience as well as his passion about improving patient's lives has been apparent throughout his career and will bring success within this new position.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen and Chi form a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. We partner with hospital and health system laboratories to set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen - Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com
Media Contact
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen
Phone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.com
Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160
