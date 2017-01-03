News By Tag
IQF products and the global frozen food market
The global frozen food market is in a continuous growth, due to several factors.
In order to keep up with all these changes, the frozen food businesses developed more efficient freezing technologies, like IQF (Individual Quick Freezing). This way, they can offer a larger variety of products and meet the customers' needs better. As time went by, consumers became more and more informed about the superiority of frozen products, compared to the standard fresh ones, and started to see them as a more suited alternative for a healthy lifestyle. In economic and marketing terms, these changes were reflected in a larger dedicated place for frozen products in supermarkets.
The global frozen foods market is expected to be worth almost 308 billion dollars by the end of 2020. From a geographical point of view, Europe is experiencing the most significant growth of demand for frozen products, especially IQF products, due to the fact that European consumers consider frozen food to be more safe and suitable for their lifestyle.
The major players in the global frozen food market that use IQF technology are Nestle, followed by General Mills Inc., Heinz, Unilever Plc, McCain Foods, The Schwan Food Company, Iceland Foods Ltd., Birds Eye Foods and Tyson Foods.
The new IQF freezing technology is a major influence in the frozen food market trends. IQF, or individual quick freezing, is the response to the increasing demands of today's consumers, which have high expectations of the frozen food they are buying and eating. The producers are now challenged to provide top quality frozen products that balance the appearance and the nutritional value in a perfect combination. This can only be obtained by using innovative and high technology freezers, like OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer.
IQF technology meets the expectations of the global frozen food market. IQF freezing is a revolutionary trend on the market, replacing the old, inefficient and expensive process of freezing in bulk, which damages the products.
IQF or individual quick freezing is the process of quickly freezing each unit of product separately, by using cold air that is blown at a high speed on a fluidized bed. Products that are frozen using IQF technology have better flavor, texture and are more nutritious than product frozen with different methods.
OctoFrost™ is one of the global leaders in IQF technology, producing freezers that offer multiple advantages for food industry businesses, like high yield, natural appearance, reliable food safety and energy efficiency. With OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, you don't need to worry about the quality of your frozen food products.
For more information about OctoFrost™ IQF, access http://www.octofrost.com/
