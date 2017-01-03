 
News By Tag
* NAS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Buffalo Americas Announces Its Replacement for the Popular MiniStation

Buffalo Americas, a leading provider of USB storage, network attached storage (NAS) and networking solutions, announces the availability of its new ultra-portable and light weight portable hard drive, the MiniStation™ HD-PCFU3-D.
 
 
hd-pcf2.0u3-gbd_o1
hd-pcf2.0u3-gbd_o1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* NAS

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Buffalo Americas, a leading provider of USB storage, network attached storage (NAS) and networking solutions, announces the availability of its new ultra-portable and light weight portable hard drive, the MiniStation™ HD-PCFU3-D. This is a replacement for the MiniStation HD-PCFU3.

Designed for mobility, this MiniStation offers an updated chassis and comes with a 2 year warranty.  The MiniStation occupies minimal space and is includes USB 3.0 bus-powered mobile data storage for your on-the-go lifestyle.  This MiniStation is pocket-size and compatible with both Mac and PC, so whether you are on your Mac at a coffee shop or PC at the office, your data can be secure and taken with everywhere you are.

As with all Buffalo products, this portable hard drive does include its award winning US-Based 24/7 support for any necessary pre and post sales assistance. It is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and fast interface speeds of up to 5Gbps through its USB 3.0 connection, which is fully backward compatible with USB 2.0. You can simply plug the device into any available USB port on your computer to instantly add capacity or store files to take on the road. This is a preformatted hard drive, which means it does not require any software updates or drives, it is simply ready for immediate use.

Included with MiniStation is Buffalo's multipurpose Buffalo Tools utility suite

designed to enhance Windows® PC performance and user experience, including

TurboPC for faster transfers. Additionally, you can use MiniStation with Buffalo

Backup Utility, free with purchase, or Time Machine to back up your important information

and memories. Store, back up and transport your content with SuperSpeed connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The MiniStation™ HD-PCFU3-D is backed by a limited two-year warranty including toll-free 24/7 US-based technical support.

·         MiniStation 1 TB (HD-PCF1.0U3-D) is available now at an MSRP of $79.99

·         MiniStation 2 TB (HD-PCF2.0U3-D) is available now at an MSRP of $99.99.

About Buffalo Americas

Buffalo Americas, Inc., is dedicated to providing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Buffalo prides itself on personal customer service and tech support paired with easy-to-use and reliable products.  With many firsts in the industry, Buffalo holds four decades of networking and computer peripheral experience, providing best-of-breed, high performance solutions that have put the company at the forefront of infrastructure technology.  For more information about Buffalo Americas and its products, please visit www.BuffaloAmericas.com.

Buffalo is a trademark of Buffalo, Inc.  All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
End
Source:
Email:***@buffaloamericas.com Email Verified
Phone:512.349.1330
Tags:NAS
Industry:Computers
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Buffalo Americas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share