Eyelash Extension Salon Rockaway, NJ
Eyelash Extensions are now available in Rockaway, NJ! Check out the Amazing Lash products offered to keep eyelash extensions fresh.
Some of the Amazing Lash Protective Lash Coating, Amazing Lash Retractable Styling Wand, Naturelashes, Gentle Facial Wash, Clean Brow & Lash Gel, Eye Make Up Removal Pads & Amazing Lash Mascara.
The Amazing Lash Protective lash coating can be coating should be used about every 3 days. It is best to apply the Amazing Lash Protective Coating mid-day when your lashes are the most dry.
The Amazing Lash Retractable Styling Wand can be used to groom and primp the lashes each day. This can be used along with clean brow and lash gel which is a water resistant clear gel that has been formulated to give the lashes a sleek and shiny look. The styling wand is much more sanitary than your average spoolie brush and has a protective cap.
Amazing Lash Studio encourages clients to be extra careful when they are cleaning their faces and to make sure that they use safe products so that they do not accidently remove their lash extensions by being too rough while washing their face.
The Amazing Lash Gentle Facial Cleanser and eye make-up cleansing and protein removal pads are also a great option for those with eyelash extensions to use to clean their faces. Clients should never use an oil based face wash or eye make up remover as it will break down the adhesive used to attach the eyelash extensions.
These two specifically formulated cleansing products avialble for those with eyelash etxtensions to help extend the life of their lashes and ensure they do not prematurely need a refill. The Amazing Lash products contain an amino acid complex, Vitamin E and aloe to extract and protect the sensitive skin around the eyes. Visit http://amazinglashstudio.com/
