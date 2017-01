Controversial horror films shock readers of new book

BearManor Media announces the release of Hollywood's Pre-Code Horrors 1931-1934 by Raymond Valinoti, Jr.

In the first few years of the Great Depression, before the Production Code was rigidly enforced in 1934, Hollywood took advantage of its laxity, producing racy and violent films that titillated filmgoers and outraged reformers. The American horror genre blossomed during this time and the studios exploited its lurid possibilities. The results were both shocking and controversial. Some of these films remain unsettling today.appraises all of these films, from(1931), which spearheaded the American horror market, to(1934), the last chiller released before the strengthening of the Code. Each film is thoroughly analyzed, not only in its insinuations and/or portrayals of sex and violence, but in the context of the era in which it was made and the reactions of critics and filmgoers during this time.About the author:Raymond Valinoti, Jr. is a resident of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. He has a Master's in Library Science from Rutgers University and is a freelance researcher. He is also the author of. His articles on films have been published in