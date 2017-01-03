 
Goodwill Industries Southwest Florida Offers Classes for Entrepreneurs

Coaching for start-up businesses begins Feb. 6 in Cape Coral
 
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Entrepreneurs looking for help to start a business are invited to apply for MicroEnterprise Institute's upcoming classes, which begin Feb. 6.

The Monday and Thursday evening classes, offered by Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, will be in Cape Coral at the Nicholas Annex Community Room (815 Nicholas Pkwy East).

The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow their small businesses. Participants work with a business coach to develop their ideas into a start-up plan.

The night classes funded by the City of Cape Coral and will cover topics ranging from legal aspects to accounting; marketing to insurance. Experienced business owners serve as mentors in the class. Funding options for businesses will be discussed in the class including potential options available through Goodwill.

"Going over my numbers with (my coach) was instrumental in learning how to price my service.  I followed his advice and the numbers started to workout. You have the second set of eyes and those eyes have a lot of experience. It's a great resource to have," said James Brennan, of All Boat Electronics.

Last year, 111 participants graduated from the program, resulting in 58 new start-up businesses.

To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise or call (239) 995-2106 ext. 2219 for more information. The session cost is $80; applicants who meet certain income guidelines may be eligible to volunteer in lieu of payment.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and more.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

Contact
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
