Developing Commercialism in Local Government – Thursday 9th February 2017, Central London
Attend this conference to gain insight from best practice case studies on how to successfully reduce costs and generate significant amounts of income to help fill the funding gap.
Hear from award-winning organisations on how to implement a place-based commissioning framework to ensure social services are protected and improve your understanding of the legalities surrounding different types of commercial activities.
Key topics include:
-Developing a profit-making culture in the council whilst still maintaining a public sector ethos
-Maximising key council assets to unlock the full potential of the local area
-Working in partnership to facilitate efficient and high quality services
-Encouraging investment in the local area to create substantial amounts of revenue
This conference has a half-day workshop attached for the following day.
Further Information:
Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Contact: Luisa Del Maschio – luisa.delmaschio@
Contact
Luisa Del Maschio
020 7202 0557
luisa.delmaschio@
