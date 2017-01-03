 
January 2017
Developing Commercialism in Local Government – Thursday 9th February 2017, Central London

 
 
LONDON - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Our Developing Commercialism in Local Government Conference has been designed to assist you to become a commercially aware and financially secure local authority. With a £5.8 billion local government funding gap predicted by 2020* as changes to government funding come into place.

Attend this conference to gain insight from best practice case studies on how to successfully reduce costs and generate significant amounts of income to help fill the funding gap.

Hear from award-winning organisations on how to implement a place-based commissioning framework to ensure social services are protected and improve your understanding of the legalities surrounding different types of commercial activities.

Key topics include:

-Developing a profit-making culture in the council whilst still maintaining a public sector ethos

-Maximising key council assets to unlock the full potential of the local area

-Working in partnership to facilitate efficient and high quality services

-Encouraging investment in the local area to create substantial amounts of revenue

This conference has a half-day workshop attached for the following day.

Further Information:

Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferen...

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferences/detail/article/legal-framework-for-a-commercial-council-workshop-half-day-briefing.html

Contact: Luisa Del Maschio – luisa.delmaschio@capita.co.uk – 020 7202 0557

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf  #localgovcommercialism

