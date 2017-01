Enmarket Announces Fundraiser to Help End Childhood Obesity

Media Contact

-- January Donations Accepted at All 60 Convenience StoresThe Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) announces the launch of a month-long customer donation campaign with enmarket, a convenience store chain operating in over 60 locations in the U.S. Money raised will go towards supporting PHA's mission to ensure all kids can grow up at a healthy weight.Throughout the month of January, customers at any of Enmarket's convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina can add $1 to purchases at checkout in support of a healthier future for our nation's children. PHA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with the private sector and PHA Honorary Chair First Lady Michelle Obama to make healthier choices easier."Access to healthy foods is essential for making sure kids live a long, healthy life. This campaign and Enmarket's commitment to providing healthier options in convenience stores will help us make healthy choices easier for children and families — no matter where they live," said PHA President and CEO Lawrence A. Soler.Since partnering with PHA in May 2016, Enmarket has increased the number of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat and nonfat dairy available in its stores. Additionally, Enmarket works to provide healthier options for Grab and Go items and makes sure healthier options remain affordable.To find out more about Enmarket's commitment to making healthier choices easier, please call 912-236-1331 or visit http://enmarkstations.com/ The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of our nation's youth by solving the childhood obesity crisis. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with – but independent from – First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that is led by some of the nation's most respected health and childhood obesity experts. PHA brings together public, private and nonprofit leaders to broker meaningful commitments and develop strategies to end childhood obesity. Most important, PHA ensures that commitments made are commitments kept by working with unbiased, third parties to monitor and publicly report on the progress our partners are making. For more information about PHA, please visit http://ahealthieramerica.org/ and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.CONTACTMatt ClementsDirector of MarketingenmarketMClements@enmarkstations.comCONTACTBlythe ThomasPartnership for a Healthier AmericaOffice: 202–864–6053blthomas@ahealthieramerica.org