Look Gorgeous with O'nitaa's Latest Range of Stunning Designer Creations
London based multi-designer retail store offers fashionable collections of Indian and Pakistani couture sourced from talented designers in the Indian subcontinent to cater to the requirements of diaspora worldwide
According to O'nitaa's spokesperson, "It is our desire that brides and grooms find perfect apparel for their dream wedding. We love pushing the boundaries in finding mesmeric Indian designer wedding dresses such as lehenga cholis, sarees and men's apparel including sherwanis and achkans. We handpick authentic marvels from exceptionally talented designers based in India and Pakistan. We aim to dress the contemporary man and woman and offer an eclectic collection of garments ranging from innovative to timeless. Whether you're a bride shopping for your wedding trousseau, mother of the bride or a guest, we are sure you'll find exactly what you're looking for and have a great time browsing through our extensive collection."
In the true spirit of Asian design couture, O'nitaa offers made to measure services for its designer bridal wear collection. This service gives discerning brides and grooms an opportunity to wear bespoke creations on D-Day. O'nitaa's spokesperson added, "We believe designer wear must fit perfectly no matter what size you are. Our skilled tailors can stitch most of our apparel collection according to individual measurements. To craft your chosen garment as per your requirements, all you have to is provide us a few basic measurements and allow us a sufficient time period to create your masterpiece from scratch."
O'nitaa offers two shopping options – one is shopping at their retail store located in London's Marylebone district and the other is online shopping at their e-commerce website. The multi-designer store offers personal style consultations on prior appointment – a unique advantage for customers who need expert advice on apparel and accessories. Made to measure services on designer collections are extended to customers worldwide through its ecommerce portal. In addition to stunning Asian designer couture, O'nitaa also offers an extensive range of accessories including fashion jewelry, beautifully crafted bags and ethnic footwear so customers can achieve an immaculately coordinated ensemble.
O'nitaa's rise to success does not rest on its stunning bridal wear collection alone. The store was conceptualized to serve diverse clothing needs of people having origins in the Indian subcontinent - hence it offers a versatile collection of apparel that includes smart kurtis, party wear anarkalis, stylish kurtas and more. For customers who do not want to endure long delivery periods or are not looking for bespoke garments, the multi-designer store offers affordable yet exclusive ready-to-wear collections that can be bought and worn instantly. No matter what the requirement may be, O'nitaa provides guarantees of quality fabrics, workmanship and construction. For inquiries and purchases, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.
About: O'nitaa is a London based, internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, wedding wear and pret-a-porter collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for most garments that can be purchased from its flagship multi designer retail store as well as ecommerce website.
