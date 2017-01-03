News By Tag
Rothschild House Surgery Open Meeting
Details of an open meeting being organised by the Rothschild House Surgery PPG (Patient Participation Group) in Tring, Herts.
The Rothschild House Surgery Online Services will be showcased at the meeting. Patients using it gain a wider choice of appointments, as well as saving time by ordering their repeat prescriptions. Three of the RHS doctors will talk about the wide range of clinics available at the surgery including:
· Dr Jon Hykin will explore the idea of being a 'smart patient' or getting the best out of the services available.
· Dr Sarah Gallagher has a special interest in children and teenagers and will be talking about their needs and what is available for them.
· Dr Alexandra Wainwright's topic is 'from cradle to grave' or the lifelong relationship we all have with our doctors.
Irene Short, Chair of the RHS PPG said, "we need more members to participate in the PPG to make a real difference, especially those juggling work and family life, and this event will help raise awareness of how we and they can help the local community."
The audience will be able to participate in a question and answer session with the doctors and, after the meeting, people can pick up a form to sign up to Online Services at the Surgery and leave details if they are interested in joining the patients' group.
From 2015 PPG's became a requirement in GP Surgeries and the importance of the patients' voices and feedback in shaping NHS services was recognised in a more formal way across the NHS. The RHS PPG has just completed its first year.
Irene Short went on to say that, "with the NHS under increasing pressure, this is the local community's opportunity to learn how to get the most out of their local surgery and how the PPG supports patients' interests at the surgery and across the wider NHS".
For further information, visit https://www.rothschildhousesurgery.co.uk/
