A New Song From 'Raees' Is Making Its Way Very Soon
The first still is captioned as, "Watch the sky light up this week as we release a new song from Raees. #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk." The still image shows Shah Rukh and Mahira skygazing while in each other's arms.
The second still is captioned as, "A new song from Raees is on its way to set your hearts aflutter. Stay tuned! #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk." This still shows SRK and Mahira engaged in some hard-core romance. Dressed in a red ghagara-choli, Mahira looks every bit beautiful and SRK is twinning her attire by donning a white pathani kurta with the red colour bandhani dupatta around his neck. His kohl-filled eyes express both anger and romance.
The song is predicted to be a garba sequence and will have typical Gujarati flavour.
Let's wait for the song to come out! Till then watch the stills here.
