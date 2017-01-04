 
Industry News





A New Song From 'Raees' Is Making Its Way Very Soon

 
 
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Two songs from the film 'Raees' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan have been released so far and we just loved both of them. While Sunny Leone sizzled in the first song 'Laila O Laila', the second song was a romantic number titled 'Zaalima.' Now the makers are releasing the third song and what's better than a song still to create buzz about the same. The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared two stills from the song 'Udi Udi Jaye' which will be out soon.

The first still is captioned as, "Watch the sky light up  this week as we release a new song from Raees. #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk." The still image shows Shah Rukh and Mahira skygazing while in each other's arms.

The second still is captioned as, "A new song from Raees is on its way to set your hearts aflutter. Stay tuned! #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk." This still shows SRK and Mahira engaged in some hard-core romance. Dressed in a red ghagara-choli, Mahira looks every bit beautiful and SRK is twinning her attire by donning a white pathani kurta with the red colour bandhani dupatta around his neck. His kohl-filled eyes express both anger and romance.

The song is predicted to be a garba sequence and will have typical Gujarati flavour.

Let's wait for the song to come out! Till then watch the stills here.

