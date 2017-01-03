 
Industry News





January 2017
New Leadership Program Targets Best and Brightest NextGen Managers

Registration Open for Cost-Effective Regional Sessions to Develop Emerging Leaders
 
 
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A new leadership development program designed especially for high-potential emerging managers from companies in all industries will launch in St. Louis this March. The program is developed by the St. Louis Chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM) and features six half-day interactive sessions over a 10-month period, taught by proven real-world experts, for a one-time fee of $495.

"This program uniquely focuses on the promising leaders of tomorrow, especially those showing potential in organizations across St. Louis who need some leadership training to enhance their growth," said Eric Gorham, SIM National Chair Emeritus and CIO of REJIS Commission. "We designed Leadership 3.0 to be very affordable, to minimize disruptions in work schedules, and to deliver value on the job immediately."

Leadership 3.0 seeks to develop an authentic individual leadership style for the next generation of leaders. High-potential managers with two to five years' experience or current leaders interested in further development will benefit from a practical approach to nurturing their capabilities.

Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-30-nextgen-educat...


"The program won't waste time or money. It will be a highly interactive series of six half-day sessions focused on cutting edge leadership concepts, readings and topics," Gorham said. Executives should consider investing in their organization's future by registering their best and brightest, then watch them put into practice what they learn."

Leadership 3.0 builds on other successful SIM-inspired leadership education programs, Including the annual Leadership Workshop offered by SIM St. Louis for the past 10 years. For more information about the Leadership 3.0 program, contact Eric Gorham directly at (phone 314-267-1612 and LEADERSHIP3.0@GMAIL.COM).

About SIM and SIM St. Louis

Established in 1968, the Society for Information Management (SIM) is the premier network for IT leaders composed of more than 5,000 members including CIOs, senior IT executives, prominent academicians, consultants, and other IT leaders. SIM is an objective community of thought leaders who share experiences and apply rich intellectual capital, and who explore future IT direction. Through its 39 chapters, SIM provides resources and programs inspired by IT leaders for IT leaders that enable CIOs to further develop the leadership capabilities of themselves and the key and emerging leaders in their organizations. SIM provides the collective voice to advocate policy and legislation on behalf of the IT profession across industries. www.simnet.org

The St. Louis Chapter of SIM was formed in 2004 with a focus on leadership programs (including its annual Leadership Workshop and annual CIO Panel), networking and community giveback. For more information contact Jeff Kennedy at jkennedy@caleres.com or go to www.simstl.org (http://www.simnet.org/members/group.aspx?id=63333).
