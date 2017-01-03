In Focus Brands Teams with Upstate NY Manufacturer for New Product and CPG Brand Development

Upstate NY's Medtek Skin Solutions has teamed with In Focus Brands to create new branded products for the home use, consumer products category.

Jill Daye

***@infocusbrands.com Jill Daye

-- Upstate NY manufacturer, MedTek Skin Solutions has engaged In Focus Brands to create a new, high net worth product line of in home tanning systems. The FDA-approved systems are currently undergoing product development and a brand overhaul to make them market-ready. This In Focus Brands' project is geared to expand the client base and diversify the product lines.In Focus Brands is currently conducting product and market testing with their new Safe Sun System (S3) to guarantee the perfect tanned look year-round with less hazard than the natural sun but all the health benefits. Brand consultation and direction with a full production of content is being launched next week for the new domain and brand to be named.Medtek Skin Solutions tapped In Focus Brands for strategic and tactical guidance in creating a viable market launch and team. Using their unique execution model, In Focus Brands brings branded vision and deployable, operational expertise to the existing structure of Medtek Skin Solutions to accelerate brand development, product creation, market insertion and funding.Dan Gorney, CEO of Medtek adds: "Our partnership with In Focus Brands provides us with the resources necessary to expand our distribution channels to an exciting new market without the resource drain that process usually entails. Their innovative partnering is key to our aggressive plans for the launch of our new branded product lines."Jill Daye, Operations Director of In Focus Brands, comments: "We love the high net worth lifestyle space. Bob (Manasier) and the team have created and launched numerous spa, fitness and lifestyle experience products and services, and we see this new branded product as a great complement to the home gym sauna market trends. Medtek designs and builds the best products we have seen in this space and Diamond Point Co-Development Fund allows us to build the branded commercialization needed to bring this great product to market. We already have a few celebrities using the product as seen in recent television shows."Up next for the Team is a new brand name, casting for the upcoming TV campaign, direct response, digital videos, identification of a sales team, and to continue to develop a full line of complimentary accessories.Have experience in high net worth lifestyle sales, an interest in joining the new brand or to be part of the production? Email: JillD@infocusbrands.com.MedTek Skin Solutions designs and manufactures ultraviolet, home lighting units for safe tanning and for medical treatment of skin conditions. It was established in the early 1980s and added a medical device division in 1993 with over 3000 commercial systems installed to date.(www.infocusbrands.com)focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. As business acceleration experts, they have created, resurrected and/or managed over 127 diverse industry companies with their proprietary, integrated service model that brings deployable teams and resources to their clients' present needs and structures branded systems and staffs for a sustainable future.is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.