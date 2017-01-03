News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OmniActive Health buys 85% stake in fragrance firm Indfrag for $80 million
"The company was looking for a strategic acquisition for quite a long time. At the same time, it was also in talks with private equity (PE) firms and structured financing agencies for acquisition financing," said one of the two people cited above on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to reporters.
"OmniActive will use the capital it raised from Everstone Capital to fund the acquisition,"
Sanjaya Mariwala, managing director of Mumbai-based OmniActive, confirmed the acquisition, saying his company has bought 85% stake in Indfrag and will buy the rest in a few weeks.
Earlier this month, OmniActive raised $35 million from home-grown PE firm Everstone Group.
"The purpose of the fund raise was to acquire companies. Some portion of the capital was used for the acquisition,"
In September, Mint was the first to report that OmniActive is in talks for a significant stake in Indfrag (https://mnacritique.mergersindia.com/
"We want to build up acquisitions as a growth strategy. So we will look on many more companies. We will learn and get better each time and then go for one more each year. We will raise some more funds and debt if required. I will dilute (my stake in OmniActive) but slowly. And finally, list in 3-5 years with an IPO," Mariwala added.
An email sent to a Indfrag spokesperson was not answered.
Indfrag, a producer of natural extracts for dietary supplements, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetic industries, exports its products to North America and Europe besides Asia. It has two plants in India and a marketing and warehousing facility in New Jersey.
OmniActive was founded by Mariwala, who had earlier set up Kancor Ingredients, a producer of natural food colours, ingredients, essential oils, spice oils and mints and menthols. In 2014, France-based flavours and fragrance firm V. Mane Fils acquired a majority stake in Kancor Ingredients.
The company has state-of-the-
In the last 18 months, OmniActive claims it has completed 12 human clinical trials in healthy populations across its portfolio of branded ingredients. The company has a strong presence in the US and is working to achieve similar success in Europe and Asia.
Read More on - https://mnacritique.mergersindia.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse