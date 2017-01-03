Scalable i7 controller with 5 PCIe/PCI slots

Strong performance, reliability and robustness make the Nuvo-6000 series controllers a good selection

-- The new industry controller Nuvo-6000 convinces as a fanless embedded PC with its five PCIe/PCI extension slots. In the Nuvo-6032 version, the compact system can be equipped respectively with an x16 PCI card and an x8 PCIe card as well as three PCI cards. Various 6th generation (Skylake) Intel core processors are available. Two gigabit Ethernet interfaces, four USB 3.0 and five COM ports (RS232/485/422)enable database communication in the network and with peripheral devices. The Nuvo-6032 provides three SATA ports and one mSATA socket for storage options. The smaller Nuvo-6002 model only has one SATA port and dispenses with the three PCI slots, but otherwise has the same features with a somewhat smaller construction size.Despite their compact dimensions of a mere 184 x 225 x 174 mm, the new fanless Nuvo-6000 series controllers are genuine system control centres thanks to their five PCIe/PCI extension slots and can replace several individually used IPCs. Various i7 Intel processors form the basis (8M cache, 2.4/3.4 GHz, 35W TDP), i5 or i3 from the 6th (Skylake) generation available. Its working memory can be extended up to 16 GB, several SATA ports are available for connecting SSD or HDD hard drives. Two DVI/HDMI outputs support the resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. All slots and connections are accessible from the front side of the casing which is in accordance with industrial requirements.Strong performance, reliability and robustness make the Nuvo-6000 series controllers a good selection as a sound platform for demanding fast data recording applications via 8 or 16 PCIe lanes, for example the areas of automation, machine vision, packaging and production control, logistics, monitoring and building automation. Operation is permissible at an ambient temperature range from -25 to +60°C; optionally temperature control with automatic fan control can be retrofitted.For detailed information about configuration variants for the new Nuvo-6000 and further industrial Box PCs and professional signal processing and communication technology components, please refer to the website www.acceed.net.