Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


DGital Media Announces Podcasting Partnership with New Venture by Former Aides to President Obama

"Pod Save America", To Be Hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- DGital Media, the innovative creator of high quality, on-demand audio entertainment, today announced a partnership with four of the sharpest and most creative storytellers in politics, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, to launch a new podcast called Pod Save America. The twice-weekly show brings together some of the most influential voices in politics, journalism and entertainment for a freewheeling conversation designed to inform and inspire listeners to become more active in the political process.

Publishing original episodes every Monday and Thursday, respectively, Pod Save America will be available to subscribe and listen to on demand on January 9 on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and more distribution outlets.

"Talent of this level, both in their influence on the world of politics combined with their skillful and entertaining style of communicating with each other, is rare." said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, DGital Media. "There is probably no better time in American history to have informed, fun and intelligent conversation around the world of politics, and this series will consistently raise the bar and deliver all of that and more. DGital Media is honored to be partnering with this unmatched team and compelling series."

"We're not journalists, we're not unbiased, we're not always serious and we're certainly not always right. But we promise a no-bullshit conversation about politics where you can laugh, cry, scream, ridicule us, share your ideas, and hopefully decide that you want to help fix this mess too. "We're excited to launch this new podcast with the outstanding team at DGital Media" – said hosts Favreau, Lovett, Pfeiffer, and Vietor.

You can subscribe a listen here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/podsaveamerica/id1192...

Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, former aides to President Obama, are launching the new podcast as part of a new business venture, CROOKED MEDIA. DGital Media will produce, distribute and monetize Pod Save America.

About DGital Media

DGital Media (www.DGitalMedia.com) is a leading innovator and creator of on-demand audio entertainment in sports, business, tech, comedy and news.  DGital Media's growing list of programming partners includes Recode, Fortune, The UFC, Yahoo Sports, IMG, Fox Sports Digital, The Vertical, Sports Illustrated, Time, Learfield and The MMQB, among others, and features some of the most influential voices in sports, comedy, tech, and news, including Adrian Wojnarowski, Kara Swisher, Tony Kornheiser, Peter King, JJ Redick, Jim Norton, Albert Breer, Sherrod Small, Katie Nolan and Peter Kafka and many more. DGital Media brings authentic and informative audio programming together with brands to inform and engage audiences.  The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Contact for DGital Media: Joe Favorito / 917-566-8345 (tel:%28917%29%20566-8345) / joefavorito2@gmail.com

