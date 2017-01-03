News By Tag
Tours In Abu Dhabi Launches Huge New Year Offers
Tours in Abu Dhabi has recently announced to provide exciting offers for the New Year. Tours in Abu Dhabi is all set to make the most out of it in this new year by providing 15% discount on Dhow Cruise Abu Dhabi and several other huge offers.
You can avail 15% discount on the popular Dhow cruise Abu Dhabi as part of the New Year offer. While going to Abu Dhabi, enjoy the large spread of luxurious and delicious buffet lunch and dinner on a conventional double decker wooden Dhow. Appreciate the stunning sights of Abu Dhabi in all its magnificence while on-board the cruise. The Dhow is a conventional vessel which was utilized by dealers and merchants on the waters of the Gulf. The same customary vessel comes outfitted with all the cutting-edge enhancements which are vital for the sightseers.
To avail the offers, click here - http://www.toursinabudhabi.com/
As far as exceptional service is concerned, Tours In Abu Dhabi.Com is the best, as observed by the reviews the tour operator has received. They cover all the major Abu Dhabi attractions in their very well planned and even all around composed visit packages that will help you take advantage of the visit. If you are planning a desert safari Abu Dhabi is the place for you and if that place is your destination then, they wager, nobody can make it more paramount for you except for them. The desert safari, the amazing adrenaline pumping water sports, the legacy town and the exhibition halls are all sitting tight for you to explore while they sit tight for you to begin your trip with them. They give good quality food and luxury hotel rooms planned as per your financial plan on different Abu Dhabi tours package with offers that will save a little money. They have the notoriety of serving their clients tastefully which likewise makes them one of the perfect choices by numerous sightseers.
You can even visit Ferrari World, the planet's first ever Ferrari themed amusement park in Abu Dhabi at an offer price, by availing the New Year offer package to visit Abu Dhabi. Or go on a 4x4 desert safari in the evening and have dinner at the desert camp, stay the night enjoying the belly dance by performers, decorate your hands with henna designs or chat up an Emirati, all in a discounted price. You can even avail cheap hotel room rates in this New Year offer, which might otherwise cost you a good amount of money in the luxurious restaurants of Abu Dhabi. Complete your package with a visit to the Yas island and the Sky Tower, all at discounted rates, with the latest launch of New Year offers by Tours in Abu Dhabi travel organizer.
Take in the breath taking panoramic views of the palm-lined Corniche, listen to the commentary, and jump on and off at any of the 23 stops to visit must-sees, for example, Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque and the Heritage Village. A van to stimulation pressed Yas Island Abu Dhabi and complain free section to the Marina Mall Sky Tower and different attractions are incorporated. Abu Dhabi, a dynamic city with rich culture, contrast and colour has something to offer each visitor. Likewise discover low value travel packages and travel bargains for various famous sights of Abu Dhabi. Make the most of this Abu Dhabi travel offer and have an experience of a lifetime.
Tejas Shah +971 2 6393938
***@toursinabudhabi.com
