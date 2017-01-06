News By Tag
Ajnara Megaleio – Multi-functional Lifestyle in Noida Expressway
Ajnara Megaleio based on 5 acres of land that gives the ultimate space for living with the latest specifications that meets your modern lifestyle. Ajnara Group has given the superb and unmatchable quality living by offering clubhouse, swimming pool, children's park, playground, cafeteria, 24 hour security, indoor games and ultimate maintenance. All these facilities leads to a luxurious life. S, book your space and complete your dreams here at Ajnara Megaleio Noida expressway. There is a wonderful garden and recreational pool where you can enjoy the adventurous life and refresh your mind after spending a hectic day.
This township is built beautifully and conveniently priced across various budgets. So, if the person is having low budget and have a small family, so book your flat now. Investors can also think over it and get the highest return in future. The apartments are beautifully designed having modular kitchen with attached balcony and a spacious living area. Ajnara Group has proved their work in various times in creating cozy residential apartments. So, let's join the group and build your sweet home. Ajnara Megaleio is the perfect collection of studio apartments that display a multi-functional lifestyle to its buyers.
