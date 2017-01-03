News By Tag
Senior Investigating Officers and innovation in technology event - Sponsors announced
The Investigator is pleased to announce three sponsors for the Senior Investigating Officers and innovation in technology event on 28 February 2017, being held at West Midlands Police Tally Ho! Conference Centre, Birmingham, UK.
The Gold sponsor is Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization, Cellebrite is an Israeli company that manufactures data extraction, transfer and analysis devices for cellular phones and mobile devices.
Two Silver sponsor have also been announced they are LGC Forensics and Magnet Forensics.
About the event
As a trusted technology innovator, The Investigator is inviting you to take part in this unique one day event that brings technology companies and industry innovators together with UK Senior Investigating Officers (SIOs) in a unique marketing event that you won't find elsewhere.
We are giving you the opportunity to engage directly with the UK's SIOs at our networking event which explores current exciting developments in technology that is aimed at enhancing the investigation process for the senior officer.
The event will be organised in a conference format and will give companies the opportunities to present in front of an invited audience of SIOs. Exhibition stands will also be available at the event.
As the UK's only magazine that promotes best practice in criminal investigation, our emphasis will be on generating discussion and debate and on showcasing the latest solutions to an audience of senior opinion formers and budget holders.
The event will provide you with valuable feedback from officers on the frontline about current trends and technologies they will find useful.
As well as giving companies the opportunity to speak on the main line-up, we are delighted to welcome speakers from the UK law enforcement arena who will provide their unique perspective on the current challenges from a regional, national and local perspective.
Over the past 18 months, the Investigator has extended its contacts to include a wider reach of SIOs who are keen to engage positively with industry. Our invited audience of delegates will include SIOs from:
• Regional Collaborations
• Cyber Crime Units
• Regional Counter Terrorism Units
• National law enforcement agencies including the National Crime Agency
• Major Crime Teams
• Specialist units involved in areas including CSE investigations
Benefits of attending
As we know from our feedback from our subscribers, now is an exciting time in the world of criminal investigation, where SIOs are exploring ways in which new technology can empower them to carry out their roles more effectively.
Advancements in technology mean they are grappling to cope with burgeoning amounts of big data and other forms of digital intelligence.
As a result, they are exploring new ways in which technology – whether it be for digital forensics, CCTV and image capture, cell site-analysis or the latest investigative software – now is the time for companies to present their solutions directly to SIOs.
Our event will provide you with the opportunity of positively engaging face-to-face with delegates in a way you won't get at the larger conferences.
It will provide you with the opportunity to make new contacts and arrange follow-up activity that you wouldn't get elsewhere.
For details on exhibiting please contact Dale Hazell +44 (0)844 6608707 or email: dale@the-investigator.co.uk
Contact
Dale Hazell
08446608707
dale@the-investigator.co.uk
