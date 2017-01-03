 
News By Tag
* Performing Arts
* Dance
* Concerts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* The Villages
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist Comes to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center®

 
 
"Brandy Alexander" from Cocktail Hour: The Show
"Brandy Alexander" from Cocktail Hour: The Show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Performing Arts
Dance
Concerts

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
The Villages - Florida - US

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- New York City's Ballets with a Twist brings a taste of the Big Apple to The Villages® with a performance of Cocktail Hour: The Show at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center® (1051 Main Street) on Sunday, January 22, at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 to $42. To purchase, visit http://www.thesharon.com or call 352-753-3229.

The Show

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of charismatic choreography, intoxicating music and exquisite costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-century sensibility, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of witty, sparkling vignettes. It's high-style fun for all ages to enjoy.

Program highlights include

·      "Martini" — A dangerous, percussive score sets the stage for this blonde bombshell super-spy, who dodges sharpshooters and stays cool in hot situations.

·      "Rum Runner" — A spicy night in Cuba, a promenade through Puerto Rico, a samba in Brazil... This lively Latin suite brings on the heat!

·      "Brandy Alexander" — Atteeennntion! In the wake of a bold marching band reveille, The Great One arrives with loyal troops in tow, ready to conquer the dance floor.

The Company

Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company — lauded by The Huffington Post for "blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment" — has appeared in a wide range of venues, from Cleveland's PlayhouseSquare and New York City's Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. He has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, and has also shared the stage with legends such as Patti Labelle, Suzanne Vega and Ute Lemper. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Zehris the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation "Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist" as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.

Craving more Twist culture? Visit http://balletswithatwist.com.

The Venue

The Villages® has long been known for providing a variety of popular entertainment throughout the community, 365 days a year. The Sharon is pleased to expand the cultural offerings found here by bringing Broadway quality entertainment to Villagers and friends throughout Central Florida, creating an experience second to none. Performances spotlight a variety of artistic disciplines ranging from concerts and comedians to dance, musicals and operas.

For more information, visit http://www.thesharon.com.

Contact
Ballets with a Twist
***@balletswithatwist.com
End
Source:
Email:***@balletswithatwist.com Email Verified
Tags:Performing Arts, Dance, Concerts
Industry:Entertainment
Location:The Villages - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ballets with a Twist PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share