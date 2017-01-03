News By Tag
Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist Comes to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center®
Tickets are $20 to $42. To purchase, visit http://www.thesharon.com or call 352-753-3229.
The Show
Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of charismatic choreography, intoxicating music and exquisite costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-
Program highlights include
· "Martini"
· "Rum Runner" — A spicy night in Cuba, a promenade through Puerto Rico, a samba in Brazil... This lively Latin suite brings on the heat!
· "Brandy Alexander" — Atteeennntion!
The Company
Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company — lauded by The Huffington Post for "blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment"
Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. He has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, and has also shared the stage with legends such as Patti Labelle, Suzanne Vega and Ute Lemper. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).
Zehris the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation "Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist" as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.
Craving more Twist culture? Visit http://balletswithatwist.com.
The Venue
The Villages® has long been known for providing a variety of popular entertainment throughout the community, 365 days a year. The Sharon is pleased to expand the cultural offerings found here by bringing Broadway quality entertainment to Villagers and friends throughout Central Florida, creating an experience second to none. Performances spotlight a variety of artistic disciplines ranging from concerts and comedians to dance, musicals and operas.
For more information, visit http://www.thesharon.com.
Contact
Ballets with a Twist
***@balletswithatwist.com
