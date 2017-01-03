World-class restaurant, Michel Roux Jnr's Le Gavroche, invests in leading-edge technology

Le Gavroche, one of London's most respected restaurants will be 50 next year. Reflecting on its success and planning its future, it has invested in new POS terminals from AURES Technologies to run the latest version of Acorn's Squirrel software.

Michel Roux Jnr's Le Gavroche Restaurant - London

-- Le Gavroche has completed a point-of-service technology refresh, which has seen the Mayfair-based restaurant upgrade to the latest version of its hospitality management software together with a move to new POS terminals.Technology provision comes within the remit of General Manager Emmanuel Landré, who has been with Le Gavroche for 18 years. He explains: "Ten years ago, we went to market to find the right EPoS solution from the right company. We're very driven as professionals so not surprisingly we're very demanding when it comes to technical support. We found Acorn to be at the top of the market with the best solution for us.""We're now a long-term and very comfortable user of Squirrel software," he continues. "Acorn is an efficient organisation and has looked after us well." Over the course of this summer Le Gavroche migrated to Squirrel 9 to gain access to latest functionality.At the time, Le Gavroche was running Squirrel on Elios terminals from AURES. Recalls David Jones, Acorn's Managing Director: "We lent Le Gavroche a Yuno, AURES Technologies' latest model. The team loved it and wouldn't let us have it back! The decision was then made to upgrade to Yuno terminals and cash drawers across the main dining room and bar."Emmanuel Landré is enthusiastic about the Yunos: "They look more modern, they're black, flat and smart. Being slimmer, they look less bulky and although they're not seen by our clients it was important that they blended into our decor."He adds: "The screen display is noticeably brighter. The new touchscreen technology in the Yunos is more sensitive and very precise; you can see exactly where you're touching. All in all, it made sense to make a quantum leap to new hardware to run our upgraded software. Now, the whole thing is improved."The team finds its new software looks better on the new screens. "With Squirrel 9 we have the benefit of familiarity and additional functions. Everything we need to run the business is there: including accounts, stock management, cash, bar and restaurant takings. And it's easy for us to get all the information out of the system that we need. Faster hardware and new screen technology have enhanced the usability of our software.""In a service-based environment such as Le Gavroche, we strive for excellence in everything we do and we expect that too from the companies we partner with. When it comes to our technology, it's good to feel we have a hardware and software solution that will take us into our future," Emmanuel Landré concludes.Le Gavroche - Since its creation in 1967 by a legendary partnership of brothers Albert and Michel Roux, Le Gavroche has always set the standards that other restaurants aspire to. Originally serving food that until then could only be found in France, few restaurants can claim to have had such an influence on the history and development of UK cuisine. In 1991, Michel Roux Jnr took the helm and has since modernised the menu. A recipient of every significant restaurant award, including being the first in the UK to win three Michelin stars, Le Gavroche is a beacon of excellence.Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPOS systems and related peripherals. Its PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management and till functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.With corporate sales of €76.8 million for 2015, the AURES Group has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.Acorn Hospitality Systems are technology specialists. Their Squirrel EPOS and Cerberus PMS products are employed worldwide delivering reliable, affordable and tailored solutions. Acorn's UK-based 24/7 help desk provides support from staff with sector and technology knowledge, who pride themselves on industry- leading response times.In 1984, Squirrel (as it was then known) revolutionised the hospitality industry by developing the first touchscreen point-of-sale system. The company continues to provide technology and service solutions for restaurants, hotels, bars and other foodservice operators. Cerberus is a web-based property management solution for the small to medium-sized hotel, priced on an affordable per room per month basis.