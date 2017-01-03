 
Ajanta Pharma Announces US FDA Approval for Duloxetine Hydrochloride Delayed Release Capsules

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ajanta Pharma Limited, announces today the receipt of final approval for Duloxetine Hydrochloride Delayed Release Capsules from US FDA*.  It is a bioequivalent generic version of Cymbalta®1 Delayed Release Capsules. Company will be launching the product shortly in 3 strengths, 20 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg strengths capsules.

Duloxetine Hydrochloride Delayed Release Capsules is part of an ever growing portfolio of products that Ajanta has developed for the US market. In total, Ajanta has 32 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of which it has 17 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals and 13 ANDAs under review with US FDA.

About Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma Limited is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company with global headquarters in Mumbai, India. Over 6,000 employees are engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages across 30+ countries.

For the financial year ended 31st March, 2016, Ajanta's consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 1,728 cr. (USD 261 million) and net profit stood at Rs. 401 cr. (USD 61 million).  For the last 5 years, Ajanta Pharma has posted healthy performance with its consolidated revenue growing at 26% CAGR and net profit at 51% CAGR.

For more information on Ajanta Pharma Ltd., please visit www.ajantapharma.com and for Ajanta Pharma USA Inc., please visit www.ajantapharmausa.com

For specific queries, contact:

Rajeev Agarwal Tel: +91 22 66061377 Email:rajeev.agarwal@ajantapharma.com

* United States Food & Drug Administration

1Cymbalta® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly And Co.

Safe Harbour Statement (http://www.ajantapharma.com/Safe-Harbour.html)

Akash Daruka
***@ajantapharma.com
