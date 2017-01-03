News By Tag
Arcus Global joins Cadcorp Business Partner Network programme
Arcus applications are built to support digital service transformation in local authorities. Their applications often incorporate geographic information for the purposes of spatial data capture and plotting, creating efficiencies for users and ensuring data is available for public consumption in its most accessible form.
The Cadcorp Business Partner Network allows organisations access to the Cadcorp SIS® product family and technical support in order to integrate GIS capability into their own software applications. Following a thorough technical evaluation, Cadcorp Web Map Layers and GeognoSIS® have been integrated into the Arcus applications suite. This combination gives Arcus a fully functional geographic information system (GIS) service and web mapping capability via a comprehensive API. The integration takes the power of the Cadcorp GIS and presents it through an easily accessible interface - a hallmark of Arcus applications.
Denis Kaminskiy, CEO Arcus Global said, "Working with Cadcorp has been refreshing, and mirrors Arcus' own working ethos. The Cadcorp team have been enthusiastic and available to help us when required and have fully embraced the cloud, enabling us to achieve the digital aspirations of our common customers."
Martin McGarry, managing director, Cadcorp said, "Cadcorp is delighted to welcome Arcus Global to our business partner program and look forward to a successful collaboration."
The Cadcorp Business Partner Network is a growing community of organisations that develop and deploy geographic information applications and services based on Cadcorp technology. For more information, visit www.cadcorp.com/
About Cadcorp
Cadcorp is a British software development company focused on geographic information system (GIS) and web mapping software. It offers a complete suite of products - the Cadcorp Spatial Information System® (Cadcorp SIS®) - addressing all phases of spatial information management. Cadcorp SIS is available worldwide through a network of Cadcorp partners and through a direct sales team in the UK and Ireland. To find out more, please visit www.cadcorp.com.
About Arcus Global
Arcus provides a full suite of technology services to the UK Public Sector with a unique proposition in delivery that includes: IT strategy advice, enterprise architecture, migration and integration services, training and custom digital platform development, as well as easy to use and innovative full systems on leading cloud platforms.
Arcus is the UK Public Sector market leader in all services on Salesforce.com, Amazon Web Services and other world leading technology stacks. Arcus works with Local and Central Government, Universities, Health and not-for-profits. Customers include; Peterborough City Council, Aylesbury Vale District Council, Bristol City Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Birmingham City Council, Cabinet Office, Houses of Parliament, Ministry of Justice, Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, Tandridge District Council, Cambridge University and many more. For further information, please visit www.arcusglobal.com.
