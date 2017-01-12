What's Hot London? Reaching for the Skies - Launches its Crowdfunding Campaign

Sample Printed Edition of Inflight Magazine

ahmed@whatshotlondon.com

-- What's Hot London? magazine's team is literally reaching for the skies with their upcoming inflight printed edition and to make this happen is all set to launch a crowdfunding campaign that kicks off on 12th January 2017.What's Hot London? with its fun, flirty rhetoric has been putting the spotlight on all that's overlooked by mainstream media, is undiscovered, unheard or underrated in London, making 'em hot and has continuously promoted artists, authors, art shows, culture, events, music, history, food, films, theatre, with strong editorial content, local stories,trivia and reviews in its online magazine.A colourful, vibrant media brand, to limit What's Hot London? as merely a magazine is somewhat lacking in imagination. What's Hot London? team describe the brand as an ethos that rouses Londoners out of their ennui into living passionately with greater connectedness and engagement with their city by fostering a sense of community.After hosting the super successful HOT SHORTS, a film festival of short films by indie filmmakers last October, their next event during X'mas, HOT BAKES brought home bakers together in a friendly, festive duel. The team assures many more Hot events in the offing as an effort to build and recognise communities in London.While the What's Hot London? online magazine with its growing readership has proved to be a great marketing platform for people, products, services, businesses and events, the printed inflight edition will offer even bigger hands on market for advertising to the high-worth, attentive, relaxed jet setting audience worldwide.So if are an upcoming talent,business or event and want to get yourselves featured in What's Hot London?'s inflight printed edition to be read worldwide, back their crowdfunding campaign. There are some wicked rewards in exchange for pledges you don't want to miss out on.What's Hot London? crowdfunding campaign kicks off 12th January 2017 -